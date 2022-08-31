Republicans have invested millions in reaching nonwhite voters before the midterms

Toggle caption Ben Gray/AP

In the heart of Atlanta’s rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans rallied to claim their own in the community.

Dozens packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National Committee’s Hispanic Community Center, including Ray Martinez, who became the state of Georgia’s first Latino mayor when he took office in nearby Loganville in 2018.

“I’m a candidate for Georgia House District 111,” he told the crowd. “Now I’m back on the campaign trail, and I know firsthand the benefits of the grassroots efforts we started here with the grand opening of the RNC Hispanic Community Center.”

Although the GOP is largely supported by white voters, the party has recently made inroads with voters of color. In the 2020 presidential race, former President Donald Trump made gains with black and Latino voters in part through community outreach centers he opened in key areas across the country.

Ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have invested millions of dollars to expand these centers to other minority communities in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas.

More than three dozen centers are now open that reflect the diversity of the communities around them, from the Jewish Boca Raton, Florida, Native American community in North Carolina to the majority-black neighborhood in Northwest Philadelphia — a city where Trump reformed. From 2016 to 2020 with its difference.

RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel told the crowd at Georgia’s newest outreach center that her party is committed to working and walking to reach voters of color.

“We don’t say, ‘We want your vote, you give us your vote,'” she said. “We’re saying ‘we want to get your vote. We want to learn how we can better represent your community, how we can stay here longer’.”



Toggle caption Ben Gray/AP

The RNC Hispanic Center is one of three in Georgia, joining an Asian Pacific American outreach location in another pocket of Gwinnett County and a Black American outreach center south of Atlanta.

RNC national spokeswoman Paris Dennard says the outreach is not a new development, but rather an ongoing investment that demonstrates the party’s commitment to reaching out to voters.

“All politics we understand is local, but politics is about relationships,” Dennard said. “Politics is about building relationships with voters. The more voters connect with you — whether it’s a political party or a campaign or a candidate — the more likely they are to support you, vote for you, and advocate for you among their friends and family members.”

The RNC is building on what started the Trump campaign in 2020

In the 2020 presidential cycle, Trump launched his “Black Voices” coalition in Atlanta and gave a major policy speech to black voters in suburban Cobb County just weeks before the election. The campaign opened up numerous black and Latino voices for Trump to center on. the country

And now, the RNC is expanding the reach of those centers — and other minority outreach initiatives such as helping immigrants prepare for their naturalization tests — to prepare for the midterms and beyond.

Dennard said another important aspect of community centers is that they are staffed by local people who know the community and not out-of-state workers who come in at the last minute.

“We understand that this is a two-way street, meaning the RNC is listening and learning from the community about what their specific needs are, what their concerns are, and how we can better address them as our candidate,” he said.

John King, Georgia’s Republican insurance commissioner and the first Latino statewide official in state history, knows the importance of open communication.

“This is incredibly important because we know we’re building a bridge not only for Latino voices to be heard at the highest levels of our state, but also for established communities,” he said.

King says conservative policies resonate with more white voters, especially Latinos, and especially with the current state of the national economy.

“We’ve had a permanent presence and a permanent conversation in Spanish, in English, about the values ​​that the Republican Party brings, which are very consistent with the values ​​that we hear from Hispanics in general,” he said. “They’re interested in having a conversation about opportunities to succeed, to improve their quality of life for their families, and I think there’s a good case for Republicans to create opportunities to thrive.”

King also says that community hubs show meaningful community connections and aren’t pandering for votes by offering free content in exchange for votes.

“There’s a common saying in Spanish that when you take free stuff from the government, you give up something in return — either a little bit of your freedom or a little bit of your soul,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not authentic, so people can see through it.”

Some Democrats say they don’t think voters will buy it

“They can waste money trying to reach us in our communities, but we understand that they’re not here to help us and they’re just trying to use us to increase their power,” said Nabilah Islam, a Bangladeshi-born Georgia state Senate candidate who is running two RNCs. Contesting in the district which includes the Outreach Centres. “And we’re not going to let that happen.”

That said, Democrats have also been accused of not consistently investing in voters of color — on whom the party often relies, especially in the South.

We must invest in our communities by spreading ethnic media, reaching black voters, Latino voters, and AAPI voters and meeting them where they are. “So you always have to compete to win and we can’t take anyone for granted.”

Dennard, the RNC spokeswoman, says the party is already seeing an increase in voters of color supporting Republicans, including in Georgia, where voter data showed black voters doubled in this spring’s primary.

“When you look at recent primary elections, it’s not surprising that voter participation has increased across the board,” he said. “But we also saw an increase in minority support for voting Republican. That’s a good thing.”

And while many of these outreach centers are located in areas that have seen Republican growth, they also overlap with places where Trump tried to cancel votes after his 2020 defeat.

In Georgia, two black Senate candidates will be running for a crucial seat that could once again determine control of the chamber: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Dennard said Walker is a prime example of a candidate who is “changing the definition of what it is to be a conservative, what a Republican looks like.”

“And that’s what you see all over the country,” he added. “Because our party is more diverse, our party is an open tent, and our party is more inclusive.”

Polls show that Walker’s campaign is not resonating significantly with black voters, and in this fall’s election, voters of color will still overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. But in a closely divided Congress, even a slight shift in priorities in battleground races can make the difference between who wins and who loses.

Republican leadership says this investment in voters of color is not a one-time deal. Once all the votes are counted, you can expect these RNC community centers to keep their lights and doors open through 2024 and beyond.