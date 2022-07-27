New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Multiple Republicans said Tuesday that massive spending under former President Donald Trump was not the main cause of rising inflation, as the GOP attacked President Biden and Democrats on the issue ahead of the midterms.

According to the Manhattan Institute, the projected cumulative federal deficit from 2017 to 2027 is $10 trillion when Trump takes office. But that projection for the same period had risen to $13.9 trillion by the time he left.

Fox News Digital asked Republican lawmakers and former Trump officials whether they contributed to inflation. But they say that’s Biden’s fault.

“It’s hogwash, inflation is 1.7% in February 2021,” said the top Republican on the House Budget Committee, R-Mo. Spokesman Jason Smith said. “That was the first full month of the Biden administration. When they passed the American Rescue Plan in March, a $2 trillion bill to beat Covid, less than 9% went towards COVID.”

“President Trump and Vice President Pence’s administration spent money on COVID, sweeping the country and the world when COVID was at its height and before the Trump-Pence-forced vaccines were available to the public,” added former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Conway also touted the economic benefit of tax cuts under the former president, which Democrats criticized as inflationary.

The consumer price index rose by 9.1 percent. Over the past 12 months, Americans have been stymied as they pay for everyday items, from gas to groceries. It has become a major election talking point for Republicans, especially after Democrats and the White House spent much of the past year downplaying or denying inflation concerns.

While some Democrats have blamed spending under Trump, Republicans say the real blame for inflation rests on Biden and the White House’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. They say extended bill Increased unemployment benefits And billions have been poured into other government programs, flooding the economy with money at a time when the country is facing a supply chain crisis.

“What they created was an artificial labor shortage because they paid people to stay home,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. “So they paid people to stay at home, [those people] There’s still money to spend, but there aren’t enough people working to create products to fill the demand from all the money they’ve released.”

While many Republicans were quick to blame Biden, some acknowledged that the culture in Washington has tried to reign in federal spending.

“We need to stop spending money we don’t have,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. “Both parties fully, 100%, own that problem. There’s no divide. Republicans hide behind protections, Democrats hide behind social goodies and social welfare.”

Roy, however, said Democrats are in no position to criticize anyone on the issue because of their push to pass a multi-trillion party-line spending package. He also said that Democrats are entirely responsible for fuel prices, given the policies of Democrats since Biden took office.

“Democrats trying to push back and blame Trump or Republicans, it’s full of garbage,” he said.