Legislators from both sides shared their condolences After tragic deaths Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., is her district director and her communications director.

Walorski, 58, and her staff, communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, died in the collision Wednesday in Elkhart County, Indiana.

“It is with great heart that I share this announcement from the office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote on Twitter.

Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car accident

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, has been informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that he was killed in a car accident this afternoon,” read the statement from Walorski’s office shared by McCarthy. “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please keep your family in her thoughts and prayers. We have no further comment at this time.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said he was “deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the deaths of Jackie Walorski and two of her staff members.”

“She is a dear friend who loves serving the people of Indiana in Congress,” Scalise wrote. “My prayers are with her loving husband Dean, the rest of her family and the families of the two crew members.”

Prominent Democrats also shared their condolences after the deaths of Walorski and two of her staff members, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who called the news of the deaths “worst news.”

“Just the worst news. Rest in peace Jackie, 2012 classmate and her loyal staff Zachary R.[and] Emma,” Swalwell wrote. “Our office is Rep. Praying for the families of Walorski, Zachary Potts and Emma Thomson.”

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski,” wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible accident.”

News of the deaths drew thoughts, prayers and condolences from Walorski’s colleagues in Congress and beyond across the political spectrum.

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd District since 2013 and is known as a bridge-building moderate.

“On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident on SR 19 south of SR 119,” the Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital.

“A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and struck a southbound sport utility vehicle head-on. Three passengers in the southbound vehicle died from injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachary Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thompson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene,” the office continued. “The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller contributed reporting.