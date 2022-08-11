Republicans demand answers from DOJ and FBI on Trump search raids

Toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s Republican allies are rejecting Monday’s FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property as federal overreach and are vowing to open an investigation into it.

The FBI’s move is part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into Trump, whose documents were to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration after he left office.

In a statement Monday evening, Trump announced news of the search and said agents had searched his resort and Palm Beach, Fla. Went from the residence here in the morning.

Top GOP House members are demanding increased transparency from the DOJ and FBI after the discovery. In a statement Monday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledged to open an investigation.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will immediately monitor this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, save your papers and clear your calendars,” McCarthy said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee are expecting to hear from DOJ and FBI officials this week.

Ohio Republican Republican Rep. Jim Jordan appeared on Fox News Monday night for Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray and demanded the two. Officer brief The Judiciary Committee, for which Jordan is the ranking member.

The oversight committee is also seeking a briefing from Wray, According to a letter Ohio Republican Congressman and Ranking Member Michael Turner.

Likewise, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called on the Biden administration to leave Documents authorizing FBI searches “minimum”.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the president had not received a search warrant and referred questions to the Justice Department. Jean-Pierre said the president is committed to ensuring that justices conduct independent investigations and that the department’s work is free from political influence.

“The president was not briefed, he was not informed. No one in the White House was given a heads up,” Jean-Pierre said.

“We learned as the American people learned yesterday,” she said.

The GOP response in the Senate has been mixed

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Tuesday evening after declining to answer a question about the FBI’s search when asked about it at a press event related to flooding in his home state of Kentucky.

“The country deserves a full and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday. Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice must already provide answers to the American people, and they must do so immediately,” McConnell said in a statement.

Fellow Senate Republicans who are vocal supporters of Trump didn’t wait for McConnell to start speaking first.

“At the very least, Garland should resign or be impeached,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote. “Search warrants must be published. Christopher Wray [sic] must be removed. And the FBI reformed from top to bottom.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., also Criticized the FBI’s decisionsuggesting that the move may be politically motivated by the approaching midterms and the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024.

“Doing this 90 days before an election is a political stunt,” He said on Tuesday that he has faith in Trump “I was going to run earlier. Now my faith is stronger.”