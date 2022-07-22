New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: The bipartisan telehealth bill in the House has been hijacked by the lower chamber’s Democratic leadership and Republicans are arguing, Republicans are arguing.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced in an email to congressional offices that he will introduce the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act next week.

The bill’s primary co-sponsor is Cheney, who represents Wyoming, a rural state that would greatly benefit from expanded telehealth access. The bill’s passage would be a significant boon as she faces a tough primary election.

However, Cheney’s bill may not look the same when it hits the floor next week. A senior House GOP aide told Fox News Digital that the bill would be amended to include many provisions from a similar, bipartisan bill introduced by Reps. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and David Schweickert, R-Ariz.

“The goal of the Democrat leadership with this legislation is to give Rep. Cheney an edge in his primary race,” an aide told Fox News Digital.

“It’s a shame because Republicans have been working across the aisle to improve access to telehealth for a year,” the aide said.

Another House legislative aide told Fox News Digital that “there is already a bill with broad bipartisan support that achieves our goal of improving access to telehealth” and “instead of taking up that legislation, Democrat leadership chose politics over a bipartisan policy solution.”

The move to raise the bill for Cheney — a former member of the Republican leadership — was odd for House Democratic leaders, especially considering the bipartisan support behind the bill’s inclusion of Cheney, those Republicans say.

Bilateral Bill, The Telehealth Extension Act of 2021 Strong bipartisan support with nearly 80 co-sponsors.

Hoyer’s decision to bring the bill to a vote underscores the need for Cheney in the chamber for House Democrats. The Congresswoman is 20 points behind her primary opponent.

Additionally, Hoyer’s vote put Cheney between a political rock and a hard place. By winning, Democrats would be bumped up in favor and she would be in a difficult position to face rejection.

“Rep. Cheney is proud to sponsor this bipartisan legislation that will reduce burdensome red tape while allowing Medicare to adapt to ever-changing innovations in medical technology,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told Fox News Digital.

“Federally qualified health centers in Wyoming are located in some of the most rural areas in our country, and their ability to provide telehealth services during the pandemic has allowed our seniors to receive the best possible care. This law will protect that access. Millions of Americans will be left without options by 2024 after the public health emergency ends. Confirmed.

Hoyer’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.