House Republicans are facing an investigation into whether President Biden and administration officials plan to use Amtrak to transport illegal aliens across parts of the US-Mexico border.

Nineteen GOP lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee say while Biden is eager to end Title 42, the pandemic emergency order to deport illegal aliens at the border, the public deserves answers on how the White House plans to deal with the surge in immigration.

“We are concerned about the impact this significant increase at the border will have on your services and the potential use of Amtrak in the administration’s response to the self-created border crisis,” lawmakers on the panel wrote in a letter to Amtrak and administration officials. on wednesday

Republicans, in particular, worry that the White House is planning to use Amtrak to process immigrants from one section of the US-Mexico border to another to flood immigration checkpoints with new arrivals.

“Such a situation would cause disruptions for Amtrak customers as well as freight disruptions that could exacerbate the supply chain crisis,” the lawmakers wrote. It would also “constitute a significant irresponsible use of taxpayer funds and resources to support the mass movement of illegal immigrants into American communities.”

GOP lawmakers on the Transportation Committee are requesting information on any discussions between Amtrak officials and the White House on the issue.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday There were 199,976 migrant encounters in July, bringing the total to 1.946 million so far this fiscal year. In the last fiscal year, CBP faced a total of more than 1.7 million immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

The growing crisis has put additional pressure on immigration checkpoints across the southern United States. Many fear that when the Biden administration succeeds in gutting Title 42, it will exacerbate the crisis.

Biden rescinded the order earlier this year, arguing that it was no longer needed due to the abatement of the coronavirus. A federal judge blocked the move, setting off a court battle over the issue that is still ongoing.

However, legal experts have expressed the belief that the administration will eventually succeed in canceling this order. According to the White House’s own estimates, ending Title 42 would increase illegal immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security And other federal agencies are preparing for such an outcome. In April, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a memo outlining a “whole-of-government plan” to deal with the increase in crossings at the US-Mexico border.

“When the Title 42 public health order is eliminated, we believe that immigration will increase, as traffickers will seek to exploit and profit from vulnerable immigrants,” Mayorkas wrote.

To cope with the expected increase, DHS and other agencies have proposed placing additional staff at border crossings to help process immigrants.

Plans have also been made to use U.S. Marshals Service planes and buses from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Prisons to transport immigrants stranded at immigration checkpoints to other areas along the border for processing.

GOP lawmakers worry that administration officials may be eyeing Amtrak to help transport illegal immigrants. The publicly owned passenger rail company operates a route along the US-Mexico border that stops directly in cities with immigration checkpoints, Del Rio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona.

The White House, Amtrak and DHS all did not return requests for comment on this story.