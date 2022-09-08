Republican women’s group ‘humanitarian’ border crisis ‘ignored’ by Biden, Democrats

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A group of Republican women vying for public office came to witness the border crisis firsthand last week outside McAllen, Texas, on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The group of eight women running for Congress and Senate was brought together by a conservative women’s advocacy group. A win for women Founder Annie Dickerson and national security advocacy firm POLARIS National Security, led by former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

The women’s mission is to bring a new perspective to solving “humanitarian” problems on the border, and they continue to fight within their species to bring fresh voices to Washington, DC, and ultimately argue that the issue they collectively advocated has been “overlooked.” President Biden’s administration and the Democrats.

In addition to Dickerson and Ortagus, the group includes Reps. Myra Flores (Texas 34th Congressional District), Cassie Garcia (Texas 28th Congressional District), Monica de la Cruz (Texas 15th Congressional District), and Amanda Adkins (Kansas 3rd). Congressional District), Lori Chavez-Deremer (Oregon’s 5th Congressional District), April Becker (Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District), Jen Kiggans (Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District), and Washington Republican Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley.

Smiley, Becker, Adkins, and Chavez-Deremer attempt to shed light on the border’s role in exacerbating the drug crisis affecting each of their states and districts, despite not being geographically close to the border.

“I’m here to really speak up for the women and families in my district,” Adkins told Fox News Digital. “People in our district care deeply about a high standard of living. They care about crime. I know from my own sheriffs that crime in our district is always tied to drugs.”

“People don’t lose drugs crossing the southern border. [go] Directly off I-35 and into our community. So a lot of people and especially parents are very concerned about that influx of drugs because it’s really contributed to the increase in drug overdoses in our state,” she added. “So even in my own community, even though we. The southern border is not a state right, but still has considerable influence.”

Becker emphasized that fentanyl-laced drugs are having an impact in the Las Vegas area, which saw a record number of deaths from illegal drugs last year. She predicted that the crisis would worsen if strict border restrictions were not imposed.

“This is not just an issue affecting these border states. It’s affecting Las Vegas. This is my community and my district,” Becker told Fox News Digital. “The majority of deaths from fentanyl coming across these borders are among those between the ages of 18 and 45. And until we lock these borders and control what’s going on, it’s going to keep getting worse. And it’s going to affect. Everyone.”

Chavez-Deremer echoed Becker’s sentiment, pointing to the fentanyl deaths Oregon has experienced and placing the blame squarely on the Biden administration’s policies for not addressing the problem of drug cartels.

“What you’re looking at is the drug cartels, and how powerful they really are, and how this administration isn’t addressing that. We talk about why. [migrants] Coming to America — we’re talking about money and we’re talking about drugs and we’re talking about how they exploit Latinos from Mexico, but also exploit the American population,” she said.

“So when I talk about Oregon… what we have to deal with is the fentanyl crisis. Because of this open border, these failed policies, that drug crisis and the drug cartels that have allowed traffic into Oregon and our fentanyl crisis is higher than the national average in deaths,” she added. We have to make sure we care about our families and our future, and what happens to that.”

Smiley told Fox News Digital that the crisis at the border is worse than he thought, citing the exploitation and treatment of migrants by cartels, along with the drug problem across the border.

“We know we have a fentanyl and opioid crisis in Washington state. In fact, King County has declared a public emergency over it. It’s killing our kids,” she said.

“I’ve heard stories all over Washington state. We know it’s coming across our southern border. So I wanted to come here and see it for myself. I wanted to hear the stories. I wanted to talk to the sheriff. I wanted to talk to the agents who were taking care of the women and children coming across and it was worse than I thought. There is,” she added.

Flores, de la Cruz and Garcia, running in congressional districts along the southern border, sought to highlight the horrific treatment of immigrants by cartels and the treatment of border communities and Hispanic voters by the Biden administration and Democrats.

They each asserted that the Democratic Party had been left behind by the Hispanic community’s leftward swing toward an “awakening” culture, and that they had found a new home in the Republican Party, whose values ​​resonated with Hispanics.

“Democrats are trying to push their message on Hispanics to no avail. They’re not seeing what our values ​​are, they’re not talking about our values, they’re forcing this woke consciousness and messages down our throats that just don’t resonate with Hispanics,” De La Cruz told Fox News Digital’s Border Patrol. said after a meeting with the agents and their families.

“Hispanics, I believe, are finally seeing that the Democrat Party has just moved to the left and doesn’t represent their values ​​of faith, family and the American dream,” she charged. The Biden administration has been oblivious to communities along the southern border, many of which are Hispanic, because of their insistence that there is no ongoing immigration crisis.

Garcia joined de la Cruz in arguing that Democrats had “failed” the people of South Texas with their border policies and said the party’s values ​​did not resonate with Hispanic voters.

“The reason I’m running for Congress is because the Republican Party is the party of opportunity, faith, family and freedom. We’re pro-God, we’re pro-family, we’re pro-country. Democrats have abandoned the Hispanic community. That’s why we’re going to see more Democrats vote Republican this November,” she told Fox. told News Digital.

García expressed shock at the horror stories local officials shared with her about the migrants. Mexican cartel members, as well as how their free-roam over certain areas is terrorizing local communities on the US side of the border as well.

Flores echoed Garcia’s distaste for the horrors inflicted on migrants attempting the perilous journey through cartel-controlled areas, including rape, murder and robbery, and called for reforms to the US immigration system. .

Flores blasted the Biden administration’s border policies for how they affect Hispanics and all Americans, and predicted that Democrats’ approach to Hispanic voters would lead to the party’s defeat in November.