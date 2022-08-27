New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Senate candidates are clarifying positions on abortion, while Democrats are trying to portray the GOP as holding “extremist” pro-life positions, hoping the issue will motivate their base to show up for elections this November.

GOP candidate Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington state, released a statement Thursday saying she wants a nationwide abortion ban.

“Patty Murray has spent millions to paint me as a terrorist. I am pro-life but I oppose the federal abortion ban,” Smiley said in her statement. She said “Patty Murray I want to scare you, I want to serve you”.

Democrats have become a key midterm issue for abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned nearly 50 years of judicial precedent recognizing a constitutional right to abortion. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four other justices appointed by Republican presidents, concluded that the Constitution and the courts, until the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, did not protect abortion as a basic human right.

After Kansas vote, Dems say abortion will be decisive midterm issue, Republicans say not so fast

In Arizona, Republican nominee Blake Masters also released a video on social media Thursday in which he said he supports a ban on late-term and partial-birth abortions and accused Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of lying about his abortion views.

Kelly said in a statement that Masters “supports a total abortion ban. Rape, extramarital sex. No exceptions.”

“Mark Kelly will vote for the most extreme abortion laws in the world,” Masters said in his Thursday video, pointing out that the Women’s Health Protection Act “is far more extreme than Western Europe, it’s even more extreme than what Arizona wants.”

Fox News Poll: Record 55% disapprove of Scotus

China and North Korea are the only countries with abortion positions similar to Kelly’s, Masters said.

A campaign spokeswoman told Fox News Digital that Smiley wants “decisions to regulate abortion as close to the voters as possible, which is in the states,” adding that she supports the Hyde Amendment, which would prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortion. Murray, on the other hand, called for the creation of an abortion fund to help women obtain abortions, as well as an end to the Hyde Amendment.

Colorado Senate shakeup: Joe O’Dea responds to Sen. Bennett’s abortion attack ad as Democrat loses steam

“The real extremist in this race is Patty Murray, who supports taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortions at any time, even before birth,” Smiley said.

Based on his vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act, Masters stated that Kelly supported abortion up until the moment of birth, which ultimately failed. The bill would make it impossible to prohibit abortion at any time during the first or second trimester of pregnancy (prior to the viability of a living fetus outside the womb), and prohibits “any restriction on abortion after fetal viability, in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider, is the continuation of the pregnancy.” endangering the life or health of the pregnant patient.”

Fox News poll: Kelly holds 8-point lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race

Some media houses have accused the masters of backing down. NBC reported that Masters also changed some language on his website, removing the statement that he is “100% pro-life,” but Masters’ campaign told Fox News that his position on abortion has not changed and that he updates his website frequently.

His campaign pointed Fox to an interview Masters gave with the Arizona Republic, where he said he supports a federal ban on third-trimester abortions, saying a person-hood amendment could help. He said “I’ll look at the Arizona (15-week) law and say I’m OK with it. I think it’s a reasonable solution that reflects where the voters are.”

Last week, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett released an ad on Thursday attempting to portray his Republican opponent, Joe O’Dea, as someone who wants to ban all abortions. However, O’Dea is a far more favorable choice than many in his party.

“Michael Bennett has always fought for a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, but Joe O’Dea opposed legislation protecting abortion access in Colorado,” one Coloradan said in Bennett’s statement. “O’Dea would have voted to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade,” another person said.

“It’s not true,” O’Dea told Fox News Digital about his statement, repeating his stance that he opposes late-term abortions, but that early in a pregnancy, the decision to terminate a woman “should be between her, her doctor. And her God.” He also opposed the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent protecting abortion as a constitutional right.

Pro-life activist Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, warned Republican candidates not to manipulate them for political gain in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Children deserve robust advocacy, not compromises that cost their lives. Children born before us are living and diverse members of the human family. They are little Americans, and they deserve the equal protection under the law guaranteed to them by our Constitution. That means an end to the unjust and violent killing of abortion.” Rose said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rose suggested that GOP candidates should be more forceful about the favorable stance when vying for the Republican nomination.

“Pro-life candidates understood this truth during their primaries, and they can’t alienate their base as we head toward the general election. It’s not smart politics to mislead or alienate voters you need to identify. And vote. Pro-life candidates need to keep their word and pro “-Life voters should be campaigned on the issue of saving human life to ensure they are empowered and go to the polls,” Rose said.