Lawmakers were outraged at the sweeping redactions of the much-anticipated affidavit used to justify this month’s raid on former President Trump’s residence.

Florida Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart’s redacted affidavit was used by the FBI on Aug. 8 to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

“So much for transparency,” Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican from North Carolina, wrote on social media after the release of the documents.

About 20 pages of the 38-page affidavit have been substantially or completely redacted.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation into the illegal deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized locations, as well as the illegal concealment or deletion of government records,” the affidavit said.

“If Joe Biden and his politicized legal department believe that today’s release is enough to attack the former president and Biden’s most likely 2024 political opponent, they are sorely mistaken,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., told Fox News. Digital. “The American people deserve transparency and not an outrageous, heavily redacted affidavit to cover up and politically protect Joe Biden and the FBI for this dangerous and un-American overreach.”

Stefanik vowed that House Republicans would “hold Biden’s DOJ and FBI accountable for their blatant weaponization against their political opponents.”

The FBI says it will find additional records on the grounds of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home containing classified information, including national security information, beyond what he previously turned over to the National Archives. And the records administration, according to an unsealed and heavily redacted affidavit released Friday to justify the raid.

“This is unacceptable,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. “The American people deserve more transparency.”

The reasons for reducing the document itself are also redacted.

A portion of the affidavit attempts to list the reasons for blacking out portions of the text, which have been blacked out entirely.

“These concerns are particularly compelling in this case. As explained in the affidavit,” page 9 of the affidavit begins. The following text is blacked out with corrections for 17 straight lines before continuing, “In short, the government has well-founded concerns that if the facts in the affidavit are disclosed earlier, steps may be taken to frustrate or interfere with this investigation.

