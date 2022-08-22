Republican lawmaker turned Democrat in Colorado calls Trump and January 6 a ‘horror’

The Colorado state senator announced Monday that he has switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, criticizing the GOP on issues ranging from climate change to its response to the Jan. 6 election.

Colorado State Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents Adams County in suburban Denver, said in a letter that he first became a Republican in 1990, inspired by former President Ronald Reagan.

“He spent his presidency looking out for American interests, not cozying up to Russia. He was for free trade and not raising taxes on Americans through tariffs. He also worked on immigration issues,” Priola wrote, adding that he “hasn’t changed much in 30 years, but my party has.”

Priola said that he “watched the events of January 6th with horror,” saying, “I felt that clearly this would be the last straw and that my party would now finally distance itself from Donald Trump and the political environment he has created. Week after week and month after month, I Awaited a response; it never came.”

Priola called out former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; and rap. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is a “brave and honorable Republican,” but said he “cannot be part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to subvert a free and fair election and continues to make claims that the 2020 election was stolen.” was gone”

Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud changed the outcome of the presidential election, USA Today’s fact-checking team reported.

On January 6, 2021, mobs stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to derail congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election.

But Priola was more critical than the January 6 response. He also accused his Republican colleagues of blocking “progress on any reasonable climate action taken by the Legislature.”

The lawmaker noted that he does not plan to change the way he votes on a range of other issues, such as his position on abortion rights.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday he was “proud to welcome” Priola.

“Senator Priola is a strong leader on climate issues and will hopefully be more effective on the Democratic side of the aisle,” Polis tweeted.

Colorado state GOP Chairwoman Christy Burton Brown accused Priola of “lying to his constituents” and said he “will regret this decision when he’s in the minority in January 2023.”

Contributed by: Associated Press, Daniel Funke