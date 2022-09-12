New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ohio’s next US senator race remains tight as a new Monday poll showed Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan neck and neck just eight weeks before November’s midterm elections.

PolConducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University between September 5 and September 7, Ryan was slightly ahead of Vance’s 45.6% with 46.6% of likely voters, the poll’s margin of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Just 6% of voters were undecided, while 1.4% said they would vote for someone else.

The Fox News Power Rankings rated the race “likely Republican,” but it’s expected to pay close attention statewide as Republicans hope to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently hold a 50-50 majority with the vice president. The tie-breaking vote for Kamala Harris.

According to the poll, 53% of voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, while only 41.8% approve.

Biden’s poor approval rating complicates matters for Ryan, who has largely avoided the president on the campaign trail despite voting 100% of his administration’s agenda as a member of the House of Representatives. According to FiveThirtyEight.

Ryan appeared with Biden at a groundbreaking New Intel manufacturing plant in Ohio last Friday.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.