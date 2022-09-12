closer
Ohio’s next US senator race remains tight as a new Monday poll showed Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan neck and neck just eight weeks before November’s midterm elections.

PolConducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University between September 5 and September 7, Ryan was slightly ahead of Vance’s 45.6% with 46.6% of likely voters, the poll’s margin of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Just 6% of voters were undecided, while 1.4% said they would vote for someone else.

US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) speaks during the annual North American Building Trades Union Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 6, 2022 in Washington, DCJD Vance, Republican candidate for US Senate in Ohio. To a reporter at a campaign rally in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on May 1, 2022.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Fox News Power Rankings rated the race “likely Republican,” but it’s expected to pay close attention statewide as Republicans hope to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently hold a 50-50 majority with the vice president. The tie-breaking vote for Kamala Harris.

According to the poll, 53% of voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, while only 41.8% approve.

Biden’s poor approval rating complicates matters for Ryan, who has largely avoided the president on the campaign trail despite voting 100% of his administration’s agenda as a member of the House of Representatives. According to FiveThirtyEight.

Murders Drop, But Violent Crime Rises in Major US Cities as Midterms Approach

Ryan appeared with Biden at a groundbreaking New Intel manufacturing plant in Ohio last Friday.

President Biden speaks at the opening of a new Intel semiconductor plant in Johnstown, Ohio on September 9, 2022. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel began moving its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, the first step in its project.

President Biden speaks at the opening of a new Intel semiconductor plant in Johnstown, Ohio on September 9, 2022. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel began moving its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, the first step in its project.
(Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.

