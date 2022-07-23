New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Peoria, Arizona on Friday afternoon in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Karyn Taylor Robson, while former President Donald Trump held a rally in nearby Prescott Valley for his primary challenger, Cary Lake.

Pence told the group that if Robeson is elected, it will “send a deafening message across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future.”

“You need a governor who supports every conservative cause from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. You need Karrin Taylor Robeson in the Statehouse,” Pence said.

Pence criticized Robeson’s primary opponent as a Democratic Party “conversion” who has previously supported Democrats such as former President Barack Obama and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Look, I’m always happy to welcome converts to the Republican Party,” Pence said of Lake. “But Arizona Republicans don’t need a governor who supports Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

At a news conference after the rally, Pence reiterated his support for Robson at a border security meeting in Tucson.

“No one has worked harder for the Trump-Pence ticket in 2016 or 2020 than Karrin Taylor Robson,” Pence said, according to Reuters. “She volunteered, helping raise millions of dollars for our campaign. When we needed Karrin, Karrin was always there. Karin knew what Arizona needed in the days ahead. She knew there was no greater threat to Arizona and to this country than a crisis. On our southern border.”

“Nominate leadership to continue the progress made by Doug Ducey and his administration,” Pence said. “That candidate is Karrin Taylor Robson.”

He said: “In a year of the Biden-Harris administration, we’ve seen the radical left in the saddle in Washington, DC, as they unleash a tidal wave of left-wing policies that have weakened America at home and abroad. Hard for American families.”

Term-limited Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also endorsed Robson.

Pence followed both events on Twitter, encouraging voters to look forward to the future and not “the past,” which may have been a veiled reference to Trump.

“Some people want this election to be about the past, but elections are always about the future. Democrats would love nothing more than for Republicans to take our attention away from us and focus on the days gone by.”

On Friday evening, Trump held a rally for the lake, saying he would secure the US-Mexico border and promote the Make American Great Again agenda.

“No one understands better than Curry how to fight against the fake news media and the radical left,” Trump said at a ‘Save America’ rally in Prescott Valley.

Lake made some of his own comments at a rally urging Trump to run in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.