New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There have been many October surprises in American election-related history, but it remains to be seen whether this year’s midterm elections — less than 100 days away — will be upstaged by a dominant news event.

Strategists across the political spectrum assert that there are certain events or narratives that sway voters toward or away from the polls before an election takes place.

The debate over abortion, a statement from former President Trump regarding the 2024 decision, or President Biden formally announcing his re-election efforts are some of the factors that could sway voters in the election, strategists say.

To better understand whether a trending story or narrative is likely to emerge that will drive the news cycle and impact the upcoming midterm elections, Fox News Digital reached out to political experts from both sides of the aisle to get their take.

Senate GOP Re-Election Committee Chair Scott Spotlights Fundraising on Republican Push to Win GOP Majority

Sarah Evangeline Norman, Democratic political strategist and senior digital advisor for Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign:

“The anti-choice leaders are on a roll, and now we’re going to see the consequences. Look at what happened in Kansas on August 2nd – a ballot initiative to allow abortion bans to Donald Trump in 2020 was defeated by fifteen points by a margin of two to one. A sheer margin means at least one in five Republicans voted to protect abortion rights. . . . In other words, the issue of abortion bans divides the Republican base while uniting Democrats and many independents.”

“We’re going to see more stories like this in October. We’re going to hear about women who are forced to deliver babies and women who die because doctors fear criminal charges for performing medically necessary abortions. Americans will be horrified by those stories and by the callous reactions of Republican candidates. In an election year when Republicans are determined to make strong gains, their efforts to repeal Roe Victory was poised to pull the rug out from under them. The October ‘surprise,’ in other words, was not really a surprise; it was a tragic but inevitable consequence of fifty years of Republican campaigning.

Colin Reed, GOP strategist and co-founder of South and Hill Strategies, who worked as a former campaign manager for former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass.:

“Less than 100 days before America goes to the polls, the strategy of both political parties is clear: frame the election as a referendum on the 45th or 46th president. To change the conversation, Joe Biden will announce in October that he will not seek a second term in 2024.”

“Sure, history suggests that an announcement like this is likely after Nov. 8 — a political palate cleanser after a rough night for the party in charge. But clearing the decks early will muddy the GOP’s efforts to frame candidates as Biden enablers. Yes, this news will instantly turn Biden into a lame duck. In many ways, that label already exists. Members of his own party are urging the soon-to-be 80-year-old to step aside.”

“A positive jobs report won’t be enough to overcome rising inflation, interest rates and the cost of back-to-school supplies. With releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve set to end in October, gas prices could head in the wrong direction. Capitol Hill on legislation — like a new spending package or the American Innovation and Choice Online Act — is a bad situation. threatens to worsen.”

Democrats not backing Biden in 2024 refuse to outline plans for ‘new leadership’ in White House

Laura Fink, Founder and CEO of Rebelle Communications:

“2022 is not the year to surprise your father in October. Hits and damning media stories come too late in the election cycle. Now that mail-in voting is established and popular, campaigns need to define their opposition early.”

“This year, the most powerful surprise came in October. In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — stripping more than half of the country of basic liberties. This government’s meddling in personal health care decisions infuriated voters — turnout in the Kansas primary doubled from 2018. Kansans overwhelmingly back abortion rights. voted, and voters in swing districts and states across the country are poised to do the same this October when ballots drop and early voting begins.”

“These voters will surprise extremist Republicans this fall in October.”

Boyd Matheson, host of Inside Sources for KSL News Radio and Sen. Former chief-of-staff to Mike Lee, R-Utah:

“After years of chaos, political division and infighting, it’s an interesting proposition to predict what could emerge as an ‘October surprise’ in the 2022 midterms. The possibilities are endless, but could include: the indictment of former President Donald Trump or his children, new revelations in the Hunter Biden probe, Democrats who funded radical candidates in hopes of a November win are suddenly poised to lose big, Republicans are reeling from the jaws of victory as weak general election candidates explode, President Biden declares he’ll run in 2024, or former President Trump declares he will.

“Sadly, there’s very little that surprises anyone when it comes to politics. I may hope against hope, but I’ll hold on to the surprising fall focus — not on what is or is, but what’s next for the country.”

“An honest conversation about real issues with the American people will be a wonderful and pleasant surprise in October. I believe whoever leads that conversation will win.”

Democratic House Majority Spends $20 Million to Defeat ‘Extremist’ GOP Candidates in Pak Midterm Election Ads

Lauren Claffey Tomlinson, Republican strategist and president of Claffey Communications:

“When we think of surprises in October, we usually think of presidential campaigns and the prospect of extreme opposition surveys being dumped before the election. With this year’s midterms, I expect our October surprise to be a bit more modest. The first issue on voters’ minds right now is inflation and rising goods and services. Costs. It trumps abortion, healthcare, gun violence—everything.”

“What could upset this electorate’s inclination to return power to the Republicans? Former President Trump’s announcement that he is seeking re-election may remind these voters, alienated from Trump, why they voted Democrat in 2020 and 2018. The biggest threat is to the nation’s national security (specifically a direct attack on Americans) and Biden. An effective response by the administration could overcome inflation concerns, or a recessionary turn in October could push these voters into more Republican arms.”

Kristen Hahn, ROKK Solutions Partner, former Communications Director and Chief Political Advisor for the Blue Dog Coalition:

“It wouldn’t be a surprise in October if we could predict that! We know for sure that inflation and the economy are at the top of voters’ concerns heading into the midterm elections. That’s true for Democrats, Republicans, and registered people. Independents. How some issues that weren’t at the top of voters’ lists 6 months ago affect voter turnout. What remains to be seen is what will be done — namely protecting gun violence and a woman’s right to choose.”

“Many polls focus only on what voters care about, but the more important question is where they will vote in a year when the presidency is not on the ballot. The prevailing sentiment is that Republicans will wrestle control of at least one — if not both — chambers of Congress from Democrats this year. But If gas prices continue to fall, Democrats continue to put bipartisan wins on the board, and Republicans could win approval in October facing some headwinds they didn’t anticipate a few weeks ago.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The comments provided to Fox News Digital in this article are part of a weekend series in which strategists from across the political spectrum are asked the same questions about political hot topics and given the opportunity to offer their perspective.