Exclusive – Two Republican lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee called for an investigation of the Defense Department’s equity chief after Secretary Lloyd Austin’s “racially divisive” posts and published works were exposed by Fox News Digital.

Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla. and Elise Stefanik, RNY. said Friday morning that Austin should take “immediate action” to investigate Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Kelisa Wing about her “extreme bias.”

The wing works at the DoDEA, or Department of Defense Education Activity, which serves thousands of military-connected children.

The letter said the director at DoDEA, Thomas Brady, had “willful ignorance” or “poor judgment” in hiring Wing.

‘Walk’ Department of Defense Equity Chief Writes Anti-White Post: ‘Tired of These White Folks’

“[T]The Pentagon failed to thoroughly investigate Ms. Wing’s views and rhetoric before placing her in a leadership role that included an education curriculum, Franklin, a Republican, told Fox News Digital. army.”

“This vigilante ideology is destroying our military and poisoning the minds of American children,” Rep. Stefanik said. “[T]The Department of Defense has routinely prioritized adherence to vigilantism rather than strengthening its national defense. It is shameful and an insult to the brave men and women who selflessly serve our country.”

“I’m tired of this white fox,” Wing wrote in June 2020 [professional development] sessions.”

“[T]His lady had the audacity to point out that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the business… [W]E are not the majority, we have no power,” she added.

Dodd fired for tweeting ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ ‘essential’ in military

“Coadcity” is a slang term used to describe the boldness shown by white people.

Pentagon must end pursuit of military extremism ‘in place’, says FMR Green Beret

“We are concerned. Ms. Wing’s comments show a serious bias that is contrary to DoDEA’s goals,” the letter said.

DoDEA serves more than 66,000 military-connected students in the US and around the world. DoDEA schools are located in the United States, Europe, the Pacific, West Asia, the Middle East, Cuba, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

“Ms. Wing is listed as an author on several progressive children’s books in a series called ‘Racial Justice in America,'” the letter said. “One of the books is called ‘White is Privilege?’ So the second ‘What is the meaning of defunding the police?’ There are earlier lines like: “If you’re white, you’ll feel sorry for hurting others, or you’ll fear losing this privilege.”

The letter continued, “These are racially divisive comments that do not reflect the diversity or inclusion that characterizes our U.S. military. We must stop racism anywhere, but an approach that focuses only on racial privilege will not achieve the greater goal. Inclusion of all to do.”

Both lawmakers submitted several questions to Secretary Austin.

“Considering the statements made by Ms. Wing, we submit to you the following questions: