New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: The GOP hopes to flip the script on Democrats by fielding more experienced candidates in an effort to flip the House this November.

Democrats focused on recruiting veterans to run in the 2018 midterm elections, a strategy that helped them control the House, and Republicans ramped up veteran recruiting in the 2022 midterm cycle.

Of the 46 candidates in the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) GOP Young Guns initiative, 17 are veterans, the party’s House campaign department says, but that’s a fraction of the 252 Republican veterans who filed to run in this year’s election cycle. , reflecting a successful recruiting effort by the GOP.

The NRCC has launched the fourth edition of its “Project Spotlight,” which seeks to highlight candidates with unusual backgrounds, such as veterans, to help the party pick up House seats in the 2022 midterm elections.

House hop re-election arm spotlights ex-Navy chopper pilot running in key Virginia battleground district

A recent spotlight highlights Tyler Kistner, one of 17 veterans announced as the NRCC’s GOP Young Guns, along with former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is running for Montana’s lone House seat, and Jen Kiggans, who is seeking election in Virginia’s 2nd. Congress district.

Kistner, a GOP candidate running in Minnesota’s second congressional district, served nine years on active duty in the US Marines and is a former member of the Marine Special Operations Forces, known as the Marine Raiders.

In his NRCC statement, Kistner said, “In my four foreign trips, no one has asked me whether I’m a Republican or a Democrat. It’s all about service. If you send me to Congress, I’ll put aside petty politics and focus on serving you.”

The House Gop reelection arm has launched an initiative to identify unique and diverse candidates

“Tyler Kistner has spent his career serving our country, and he’s going to continue that work in Washington for the people of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer told Fox News Digital in a separate statement. “Unlike Angie Craig, Tyler is committed to standing with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, standing firm against Democrats’ aggressive efforts to stop reckless spending inflation and defund the police.”

Kistner ran against incumbent Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., in 2020, but lost to her opponent in a very tight race. Both will run again for the seat in Minnesota this fall.

The Democratic Party’s 2018 veteran recruitment efforts have taken off, after veteran candidates began flipping districts in red states. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine., ran in 2018 and unseated the Republican candidate in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. His campaign strategically centers around his service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rep. Jason Crowe, D-Colo., who served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Democrats such as Rep. Mickey Sherrill, D-NJ, a former Navy pilot who won New Jersey’s 11th in 2018, flipped the GOP seat. District

Midterm elections are set for Nov. 8, with Republicans hoping to flip the House and take back the majority.