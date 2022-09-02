New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Congressman Tim Ryan acknowledged Thursday that he is moving away from using the party label in his campaign for the Senate because the Democrat brand is “not good” in Ohio.

“Ryan’s ads don’t emphasize one thing, he’s a Democrat and often votes for President Biden,” CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju said in an interview with the Senate, noting that Trump is running optimistically in the state, which he won by 8 points.

“You don’t advertise that you’re a Democrat,” Raju told Ryan. “That’s a vague identity because it’s a liability here?”

In a competitive state like Ohio, the Democratic Party’s brand has become radioactive, Ryan responded.

“Yeah, well — I mean, the Democratic brand, as we know, and you and I have talked about this for a long time, is not good in a lot of these places,” Ryan said. “And I tell people, look, I’m American. You’re American.”

His opponent, Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, responded to Ryan’s campaign tactic in a radio appearance on Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.

“The whole problem with Tim Ryan is that he’s a fake moderate. He has a 100 percent voting record with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. He’s a lockstep liberal Democrat. And yet in his TV ads in the state of Ohio, he pretends to be one. Like an independent conservative, Vance said.

Vance specifically knocked Ryan’s television ads.

“You wouldn’t even know he was a Democrat based on his TV ads. This middle-class tax cut issue is the whole focus of his campaign. He just talks about the need for middle-class tax cuts,” Vance observed. “And yet, Tim Ryan voted three weeks ago for a $20 billion middle-class tax increase, with 87,000 IRS agents pursuing middle-class Ohioans and small businesses across the state.”

Vance then challenged Ryan directly, “So stop pretending you’re a fake moderate, actually complete your voting records and let the people of Ohio decide if they want to send a rubber stamp to America for Joe Biden. Senate.”

A recent Emerson College Polling survey of state voters showed Vance with a 5-point lead over Ryan, 47% to 42%, with 10% undecided.