In Orange County, Calif., the typical home sells for $1 million, Rep. said in a leafy subdivision on the University of California Irvine campus. Katie Porter’s four-bedroom, three-bath abode is a bargain.

The progressive Democrat and law professor, who laments housing costs in her district, bought it in 2011 for $523,000, a below-market price secured by the university through a program to attract otherwise unaffordable academics. Rich area. The only qualification required is to work in her school.

For Porter, this version of subsidized housing outlasted her time in the classroom, which extended nearly four years after she took unpaid leave from her $258,000-a-year teaching job to serve in the US House.

According to university emails obtained by The Associated Press, ties to at least one law school administrator who donated to her campaign helped secure an extension of her term while in Congress.

That allowed Porter, a Democratic star and fundraising powerhouse whose own net worth is up to $2 million, to keep her home even though her return to school is in doubt.

Porter’s housing situation does not violate US House ethics rules. But it cut against the profile she wanted to cultivate in Washington as a fierce critic of a political system that, as she wrote, allowed the “wealthy and well-connected” to “live in one reality and the rest in another.” In an online fundraising request in 2020.

It coincides with a surge in interest in the school’s housing program, which has resulted in more than 250 school educators and administrators on year-long waiting lists as housing prices in off-campus developments skyrocket due to a nationwide housing shortage, university figures from 2021 show.

Whether voters care will be tested when Porter, who raised $19.8 million in campaign funds in November, seeks a third term in a once staunchly Republican district that has become more competitive in recent years.

“It really looks like an inside deal that’s going to make people mad at Congress,” said Bradley A. Smith, a professor at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican former Federal Election Commission member appointed by Bill. Clinton.

In an interview, Porter declined to say whether her housing arrangement was appropriate. But she “followed applicable (University of California) policies, as well as all applicable state and federal laws,” she said.

“I’m always happy to be transparent with voters,” Porter said. “I am very proud of my record on transparency and good governance and have asked voters about this before and am always happy to provide them with full and complete information.”

Smith said the FEC could enforce a ban on third parties paying federal candidates’ living expenses. However, he cautioned that the situation is subtle and unique.

“Suppose they’re paying her mortgage? I think that’s obviously going to be a problem,” Smith said. “Here, it’s a little different than that. They’re allowing her to keep a contract she had previously entered into. But it seems like it’s subsidizing her income. If I’m still serving on the commission and that complaint comes up, I’ll be very interested to see her response.”

Porter said Smith’s analysis was “interesting to think about” and that his question about whether the ban could apply to her situation was “exactly valid.” But she said, “I don’t think he necessarily has all the facts about how housing is built to be able to answer that question definitively,” she said, citing property taxes, as well as home ownership fees and other costs.

Smith responded, “Not sure how the fact that she paid that fee changes anything.”

For decades, housing prices in Orange County have been higher than the national average. The University of California Irvine’s solution is to build University Hills, their own unique campus, where housing values ​​are more affordable and favorable mortgage rates are offered to those approved to live there.

The demand to live in University Hills is understandable given Irvine’s $1.3 million median home price. Homes in school subdivisions have sold for about half their normal market value in recent years, according to University of California 2021 statistics. The community is located a short distance from the Pacific Ocean and Laguna Beach. And the list of amenities includes a network of parks, walking trails, scenic vistas and community pools. It also caters to some of the most sought-after schools in the region.

But for academics and administrators, the trade-off is that they have to work full-time for the university, with an exception built in for retirees. But for those who are no longer employed at the school, Porter’s case is that she has to pay off her mortgage within months.

When Porter was hired, school officials outlined their expectations in a letter informing her that they would sponsor her application for the housing program.

“Your primary duties, of course, are to serve as a professor of law,” school officials wrote in the letter, which Porter signed in December 2010. “You are expected to teach two classes … you are expected. Hold office hours and be available to mentor students.”

Eight years later, after her 2018 election, Porter stopped fulfilling those duties.

Initially, administrators signed off on two separate one-year vacations that allowed her to keep her home, documents show. But school officials are more concerned about the arrangement ahead of Porter’s 2020 reelection, the emails show.

“Is there a set limit on the number of unpaid leaves…one of our administrators recalled a two-year limit,” Law School Vice Dean Chris Wytak wrote in an April 2020 email. He added: “Some government services may last for a few years.”

Wytak, who donated $500 to Porter’s campaign in 2018, wrote a memo explaining the circumstances surrounding Porter’s extended leave, but indicated there were no limits on how long such an arrangement could continue. The plan required approval from the school’s vice provost, which was granted in 2020, according to the emails.

Wytalk did not respond to an email seeking comment.

In a statement, UC Irvine spokesman Tom Wasich said “faculty on approved leave without pay will remain UCI employees and may maintain their home in University Hills.”

Porter said she hopes to win the election, but if she loses, she will return to teaching. She declined to say whether she would look for homes elsewhere if she won.

After the AP interviewed Porter, spokeswoman Jordan Wang provided additional comment, saying the congresswoman was “not aware of Vice Dean Chris Wytak’s role in investigating her request for leave” and had not consulted with him about it “at any time.”

Still, longtime government ethics watchdogs in Washington, including favorable views of the congresswoman, say it’s hard to square Porter’s domestic situation with her crusading rhetoric.

“She has a reputation for being highly ethical and holding others to that standard,” said Craig Holman, a lobbyist for Public Citizen, a Washington-based government watchdog group. “Let’s hope she doesn’t fall short of her own ethics with the university.”