Reports: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan, defying China’s threats

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in the coming days, defying threats of Chinese retaliation to make the first such high-level visit in 25 years, according to multiple media reports.

CNN And The Wall Street Journal reported that Pelosi will go ahead with the controversial trip, though the exact timing remains unclear. Pelosi’s office declined to comment on those reports Monday. Some in Washington expressed concern that a visit by the current speaker of the US House would provoke China to attack the self-ruled island.

China views Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan views itself as a sovereign country. The US has long adopted an ambiguous middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without angering Beijing.

President Joe Biden has muddied the issue, saying the United States will come militarily to Taiwan’s defense if China invades and tries to take over the self-ruled island by force.

Pelosi’s expected trip comes despite stern warnings from China about uncertain “consequences” for a visit to Taiwan and rising tensions between the US and China.

Chinese officials issued fresh warnings about the visit on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned in a tweet on Monday that “the US government must honor its commitments in word and deed. Otherwise the US government must take responsibility and face consequences for any actions” that China sees as violations of its agreement. with the US

Earlier on Monday, Chinese official Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military “will not sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan, according to Reuters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden directly on the issue during a lengthy July 28 phone call between the two leaders.

“Those who play with fire will be destroyed by it,” the Chinese leader said, according to Beijing’s official account of the conversation.

“We hope the US will keep a clear eye on this. The US should respect the One-China principle,” the Chinese government said in a statement.

Biden and Xi call:Tensions with Taiwan, focused on economic concerns

The call between the two leaders came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that Pelosi’s visit would challenge “China’s red line” and “be met with firm retaliation.”

US officials have called such comments escalating.

“Frankly, this kind of rhetoric is unnecessary and unhelpful,” John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, said last week. “That kind of rhetoric just heightens the tension completely unnecessarily.”

On Monday, Kirby stressed that the visit by Pelosi would not mark a change in US policy, pointing to past visits by members of Congress, including this year.

“Nothing about this potential visit … will change the status quo and the world should reject any (Chinese) attempts to use it to do so. We will not take bait or engage in saber rattling. At the same time, we will not be intimidated,” he said. said

“We have repeatedly said that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, we have said that we do not support Taiwan independence, and we have said that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved through peaceful means,” Kirby. added

Pelosi would not confirm her trip; Lawmakers generally do not promote foreign travel due to security concerns. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., was the last House leader to visit in 1997.

Taiwan Tour:Pelosi invites Republican lawmakers to Taiwan as China warns of retaliation

After the call between Biden and Xi, White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre said Biden would not tell Pelosi whether she should travel to Taiwan.

Asked about the speaker’s plans, Biden previously said the military “thinks it’s not a good idea right now” for Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

Congressional leaders supported Pelosi’s travel plans, including two top Republicans, who said not going to Taiwan would be a win for China in the face of Chinese threats.

“If she doesn’t go now, she’s kind of handed China a victory,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the trip. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., echoed McConnell, saying he himself would lead a bilateral trip to Taiwan if he were to become speaker.

Contributors: Francesca Chambers, Deirdre Shesgreen