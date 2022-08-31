New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Should she stay or should she go?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not had much to accomplish in her political career. She led House Democrats as speaker or minority leader for 20 years.

In early 2001, Pelosi became the first woman to serve in the top leadership position in Congress. Democrats elected Pelosi as Minority Whip. That makes her the second-highest ranking Democrat in the House.

In 2007, Pelosi was elected the first female Speaker of the House after Democrats swept the House after 12 years in the minority. Under Pelosi, Democrats passed Obamacare, a fiscal stimulus package, and a host of other measures important to the left before losing control in the 2010 midterms. Pelosi, however, remained the minority leader. Pelosi returned as speaker in 2018 when Democrats won back the House.

Pelosi Limits Abortion ‘Sin’

“When she goes, she leaves it all on the ground,” former Rep. Earl Pomeroy, DN.D., observed of Pelosi.

There are whispers now that Pelosi is facing her final months under the House Democratic leadership and possibly in Congress.

Her future may depend on whether Democrats cling to power in the midterms. Political analysts believe Democrats have suffered staggering losses in House races this fall. Today, the odds still favor Republicans winning the House, but by a narrower margin than previously expected.

Pelosi has been detailed about her plans. She is running for re-election to the House this fall. But in mid-November of 2020, Pelosi signaled her final term as speaker. Her comments came after Democrats considered imposing restrictions on how long lawmakers can serve in leadership positions.

If the Dems lose in November, Nancy Pelosi’s leadership could be in the final months

“There was a move to impose restrictions on the leadership and committee presidents.. They said they will do it.. They didn’t do it.. But what I said then, whether it passes.. or not.. they will abide by them. limits,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi has not said whether she will run for speaker or leadership again later this year.

The speaker told reporters as follows: “I don’t need to be more specific than that because we never expected another term.”

A reporter asked if Pelosi was making a “Shermanesque statement.”

In politics, a “Shermanesque statement” is usually a declarative remark. The term originated in 1884 when General William Sherman was asked if he would run for president. “If nominated I will not accept and will not run for office,” Sherman famously said.

Pelosi’s comments on her future have been very cryptic — it’s possible she’ll finally slam the door and stick around.

“I don’t want to undermine any leverage that I have,” Pelosi said.

But some of Pelosi’s plans may hinge on whether Democrats retain the majority. Those possibilities are off the table. But they are slim.

“My experience has always been that Pelosi makes these decisions very late in the game,” said John Lawrence, Pelosi’s former chief of staff. “It makes a big difference if you’re in the majority. It makes a difference if you’re in the minority.”

Midterm Watch 2022: ‘Red Wave’ More Than ‘Red Stream’

If Democrats hold the House, it will be difficult for her members to remove Pelosi from the speaker’s suite — if Pelosi aims to stay on. Especially if Democrats win against the odds. But, apparently, few really know what’s going on with Pelosi. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. And to say nothing of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, DS.C. All of them have been at the top of the Democratic leadership ranks for many years.

A younger generation of Democrats eager to climb the leadership ladder: House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark, D-Mass. and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

But everyone is excited about the prospect of Pelosi’s successor.

“It just involves doing a gentle dance,” Pomeroy said. “Do you put yourself out there early where you look foolish? If you go too late, you’ve lost your moment.”

However, Pelosi has no clear successor.

Rumors swirled that Pelosi was done after Democrats lost the House in 2010. Republicans swept Democrats, picking up a record 63 seats. In fact, Republicans have made Pelosi the issue, while Democrats have made Pelosi the issue in campaign ads.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also hung a banner outside its headquarters that read “Fire Pelosi.” Then, to the shock of some in Washington, the speaker announced that she would continue as minority leader even if the Democrats lost the House. No lawmaker has moved from speaker to minority leader since the late Speaker Joe Martin, R-Mass., in the mid-1950s.

After Pelosi announced her plans, the RNC unfurled a “Hire Pelosi” banner across its headquarters.

Democrats did a similar dance in late 2012 after the party failed to gain control of the House.

Even those closest to Pelosi aren’t sure what Pelosi will do.

Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student loan handout

A close friend of the speaker confronted this reporter coming out of the restroom before the meeting where Pelosi is expected to announce her plans. The friend said she wasn’t sure what was going to happen at the meeting. But it’s clear the friend is crying in the restroom, and she knows the Pelosi era is over.

It is not. Pelosi again ran for minority leader.

“She plays her cards very close,” Lawrence said. “People who have made leadership decisions know that it’s not a matter of presenting yourself and assuming your caucus members are going to vote one way or the other. In many of the contests she’s been involved in leadership, she’s gone member by member.”

Pelosi is known for her “inside” game, working behind the scenes in the Democratic caucus.

“She’s not great on television. She’s somewhat robotic. She’s somewhat mechanical. She’s not great in public,” said Los Angeles Times political columnist Mark Barabuck, who has covered Pelosi for decades. “But she’s really good at your stuff Don’t do it See It is persuasion. Caring for her members. The same is the collection of votes”.

Pelosi faced a leadership challenge from Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in late 2016. Pelosi estimated she could get the support of “two-thirds” of her caucus in a closed-door ballot.

The next day, Pelosi won with exactly 67% of the vote.

Pelosi’s future can be distilled to:

If she has the votes, Pelosi is likely to continue. If she doesn’t get the votes, Pelosi can.

As for her future, what Pelosi sees behind the scenes will dictate whether she stays or goes.