Republicans had hoped that former President Trump would not announce his 2024 presidential run until after the November midterms.

But an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home in early August and cries of protest from Trump and his loyalists put the former president back in the spotlight just as he announced his candidacy.

Congressional Republicans wanted to wait until after Trump’s midterms so they could hone their messaging with voters on crime, the economy, gas prices, inflation, the border and President Biden. Keeping Trump out gives the GOP time and space to curate those elements.

But everyone in politics focused much of August on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, various legal filings, discussions about classified material and legal risk to former President Trump and those close to Trump.

When it comes to defending Trump, some congressional Republicans have doused the political scene with gasoline over the past few weeks, lashing out at the FBI, the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and even Biden.

There is talk of “politicization”. And surely such an incendiary debate will energize some Republican voters, especially those with a special loyalty to the former president. Even though former President Trump won’t be on the ballot this fall, that issue will drive some voters to the polls.

In a way, the events of the past month are the equivalent of Trump’s Ghost 2024 announcement.

Some Republicans don’t want that at all. Others do. And that’s the balancing act for the GOP.

“Many Republicans, including myself, believe that when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox.

Graham wasn’t done.

“If Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information after (Hillary) Clinton’s defeat, there will be riots in the streets,” Graham said.

The legal issues surrounding former President Trump are distracting Republicans from focusing on the economy and President Biden. Lower fuel prices have weakened some Republican arguments.

Anytime you see Republicans running to Mar-a-Lago, the FBI, or a TV studio to discuss alleged political and judicial malfeasance, it means they’re not trained on bread-and-butter issues. That could hurt the GOP this fall.

This is a political struggle for Republicans.

No one else in the party has electrified the core GOP like former President Trump. But Trump’s growing toxicity makes it harder for the party to reach disaffected Democrats, independents or conservative “Reagan-esque” Republicans who resent the 45th president’s behavior.

That is why they are now carefully calculating what the Democrats say about Trump. Using the former president as a foil in off-year elections in Virginia and elsewhere in 2021 didn’t work. But is it worth discussing now?

Democrats take their cues from the top.

President Biden has gone right after Trump on several occasions of late.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” the president said. “For too long, we’ve been assured that American democracy is guaranteed. But it’s not.”

The president accused some Republicans of “semi-fascism” in embracing former President Trump. He described some Republicans as a “threat to our democracy”, adding that they had “embraced political violence”. The president suggested that some Republicans who want to block voters who don’t agree with them are now election dodgers.

Biden traveled to Capitol Hill on the one-year anniversary of the riots to speak at Statuary Hall. In that speech, the President explained how “riots have threatened these halls.”

Now President Biden is more aggressive when it comes to Trump.

“For God’s sake, whose side are you on?” asked the president. “You are either on the side of the mob or on the side of the police. You cannot be law enforcers (and) pro-insurgency. You cannot be a party of peace and security and call people. On January 6, the police were attacked by ‘patriots’.

Arguments like these resonate with disgruntled Republicans, independents and even crossover Democrats — all of whom are fed up with the whirlwind of antics and controversies that perpetually swirl around the former president.

Republicans say Biden’s rhetoric is reminiscent of what they’ve heard before about Trump loyalists.

“That sounds like a long description and definition of what Secretary Clinton called deplorable,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Fox.

But Democrats have problems if they also bring up issues related to the former president’s, Jan. 6 and election denials.

Democrats may gain some residual political advantage in an election against Trump. And, a retread of “Biden vs. Trump” in the midterms works in Democrats’ favor.

But former President Trump siphoned off every cubic centimeter of news oxygen. The more Democrats talk about Trump, the less they discuss what they cite as major legislative accomplishments. Infrastructure Act. Health, Taxation and Climate Law. The first major piece of firearms legislation in nearly 30 years. An Act to Strengthen the Semiconductor and Chip Industry in the United States.

Democrats have struggled to communicate all of their political achievements for some time. Republicans get a chance to define Democrats. You’ve heard the catch phrases. Socialist. Big spenders. Stop the police. Insecure border.

But what this means for both parties is that former President Trump remains the most consequential figure in American politics right now. It’s unusual for any former president to maintain that status nearly two years after leaving office — to say nothing of the riots and two Senate impeachment hearings.

Neither party will abandon Trump.

That’s why former President Trump is not on the ballot. He was virtually on the ballot. This is a shadow ballot.

While Republicans appear to have delayed Trump’s ability to announce his presidential bid after the midterms, the news cycle about Mar-a-Lago and classified documents eclipses anything else. Former President Trump is “in the news” as he announces a third bid for the White House. So, the scenario that Republicans hoped to avoid came to fruition anyway.

Either way, Republicans are still on track to take control of the House this fall, albeit by a narrower margin than they thought a few months ago. The Senate is a coin flip.

But the message so far isn’t about gas prices and the border. The message so far has not been about climate or health care or guns. Or, to a lesser extent, even abortion.

The message is about Trump — and his role as the chief messenger in American politics.