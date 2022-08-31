New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Editor’s note: This story first ran on Fox News on April 9, 2013, but was republished after Tuesday’s announcement. Death of Mikhail Gorbachev.

The calendar says June 2004. But that was definitely the 80s.

The trio of world leaders came together for the last time since the waning days of the Cold War. Icons, they are indelible from the cultural fabric of the decade like “The Cosby Show” and “Family Ties” reruns on Thursday nights, cult movies like “Heathers” and “The Breakfast Club” and much older. “Where’s the beef?” Women are demanding that

But this isn’t like a rock band hitting the road for a reunion tour. A flag-draped casket surrounded by a guard of honor is outlined in the center of the Capitol Rotunda.

It’s goodbye.

Gorbachev’s translator reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis, tension since end of Cold War

They would visit their friend one last time in a moment. But for now, they wait.

They were part of a line of people standing in the hallway that ran between the Rotunda and the Old Senate Chamber. The men wore dark suits. Women, dark clothing.

But this duo stood out among the other mourners.

He has a vascular, port-wine birthmark.

And for her, there is the purse.

The purse

At other times, the purse may dangle from her left forearm as she waves to the crowd or photographers.

But today, she held it close to her body like a satchel full of diamonds.

Amid the grumbling, no one thought much of it. But this was the 80s. And here you have Mikhail Gorbachev, former General Secretary of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and the Right Honorable Baroness Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland …

To bid farewell to Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th President of the United States.

Gorbachev went to the Rotunda and knocked on the coffin of the man who had declared his country an “evil empire”.

Reagan’s ‘tear down this wall’ speech still teaches how to deal with Russia

Reagan and Gorbachev were the dominant figures of the 80s as the leaders of the world’s only superpowers. But Thatcher brought them together.

Gorbachev met Thatcher for the first time after ascending to the Kremlin. Thatcher said, “I like Mr. Gorbachev. We can do business together.” Such an iron-clad endorsement from the Iron Lady went a long way with Reagan. It prompted arms summits in Geneva and even failed talks in Reykjavik, Iceland. Some argue that Reykjavík was ultimately successful – because both sides realized how close they were to reaching an agreement.

Gorbachev – and his life in power in the Kremlin – brought Thatcher and Reagan together: united by their disdain for communism.

And here Reagan’s passing brought them together under the Capitol Dome on this tragic occasion. Thatcher stood quietly in the Capitol corridor, waiting to pay his respects to his friend. Reagan trusted her more than any other foreign leader. She deliberately approached Reagan’s casket in the rotunda — and with some help. Ruby red lipstick and a single strand of thick pearls stood out against her black ensemble. Thatcher gently reached over and slapped her right palm across the American flag, which patted Reagan’s casket as if she were rearing an animal.

Other mourners looked around the rotunda. They spoke in muffled voices. They covered their eyes with Kleenex.

Reagan’s coffin did not leave Thatcher’s steely gaze.

In February 1985, Thatcher’s embrace of Reagan was featured in her speech to a joint session of Congress. At the time, Thatcher became the first British Prime Minister since Winston Churchill in 1952 to address both the House and the Senate.

She praised Reagan’s approach to Gorbachev, who “brought the Soviet Union to the bargaining table in Geneva.” Thatcher stood squarely behind Reagan’s plan for a space-based missile defense system to defend against Soviet attack, much to the delight of Republican lawmakers. The official name of the missile system is Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). But late Sen. Rep. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., called it “Star Wars” for its sci-fi concepts of shooting lasers into outer space.

As war rages in Ukraine, Reagan’s historic mission to Russia has lessons for us today

A fiscal conservative, Thatcher drew Labour’s ire with her budget cuts and social service reforms – to say nothing of bands like Pink Floyd and The Clash, who took their grievances straight to vinyl. And Thatcher begged Washington to use the spending on Capitol Hill.

“We very strongly support your efforts to reduce your budget deficit,” Thatcher said. “No other country in the world is immune to its effects — the impact of the American economy on all of us.”

This message still resonates as lawmakers grapple with out-of-control spending and blunt spending policies like sequestration.

But in her presentation to Congress, Thatcher saved her praise for Reagan after his second inauguration (also held in the Capitol Rotunda because of the cold of 1985).

“There is a new mood in the United States,” Thatcher told lawmakers. “A visitor feels at once. The revival of your national pride is almost visible. Now the sun is rising in the west.”

Thatcher declared her speech before a joint session of Congress “one of the most moving moments of my life”.

This week, the House returned favor by passing a resolution honoring Thatcher “for her lifelong commitment to the advancement of freedom, liberty and democracy and her friendship with the United States of America”.

Russian Defense Minister Putin sidelines over stalled progress in Ukraine, according to UK

As the House closed for the night, it adjourned in Thatcher’s honor – the same gesture as Winston Churchill in 1965 when he died.

Then-House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) called Thatcher “the greatest peacetime prime minister in British history”.

Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised Thatcher as “a steady hand in our fight to win the Cold War, helping to tear down the Berlin Wall.”

Perhaps only that sentiment is appropriate.

There is a statue of Reagan in the Capitol Rotunda. The base is covered in pieces of the Berlin Wall – forever associated with Reagan’s 1987 exhortation, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Reagan’s line was without a doubt one of the most significant moments of the decade.

So of that 80s trio, only one remains: Gorbachev, who outdid both the Soviet system and his fellow leaders.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gone are the 80s. Duran is relegated to the Sirius/XM channel cranking out Duran and The Thompson Twins. Or you might spy reruns of “St. Elmo’s Fire” on cable.

But politically, they made a late ’80s playlist when they said goodbye to each other under the Capitol Dome in the early 2000s.