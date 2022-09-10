New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A special election in August for Alaska’s at-large House seat isn’t usually the best metric to help gauge major, domestic political trends.

Alaska is a large state with a low voting population. When it comes to Alaska, conditions affect Alaska differently, which is not the same as the swing states of “Arizona” or “Pennsylvania” – purple states where the political winds blow in both directions.

But Alaska’s northern political lights can illuminate an important phenomenon to watch this fall.

Alaska voters tapped Rep.-elect Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, to run out the remainder of his term against the late Rep. Dan Young, R-Alaska. The teenager died earlier this year while flying back to the state. Young has held the seat since winning a special election in 1973 — and flipped the seat from a Democrat to a Republican. Peltola is 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and GOPer Nick Begich III. Begich is the grandson of the late Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska, who died in a plane crash in 1972 and was succeeded by Young. Former Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, is the uncle of Nick Begich III.

In the special election, Palin finished second. Bezic III finished third.

Alaska has a new system for electing its lawmakers. This is called “ranked-choice voting”. If a particular candidate fails to score 50.1 percent, voters “rank” their other choices. Voters who are listed as “second” in the most ballots are rewarded with a boost. Those “second place votes” must be counted as “first place” votes. In essence, it creates an “instant flow” and voters don’t have to go back to the polls a second time.

Second-place votes help determine the winner.

Alaska voters implemented ranked-choice voting in 2020 by a narrow margin. Maine has also implemented ranked-choice voting in recent years.

Democrats immediately seized on the narrative that the party was suddenly bucking a “red tide.” In August, Democrats unexpectedly won a special election in upstate New York. Peltola won in a state where former President Donald Trump won by 14 points in 2016 and 10 points in 2020.

A harbinger of downfall? Maybe. But that’s not the canary in the coal mine we’re latching onto here (caribou on the tundra?).

Republicans argue that voters don’t understand ranked-choice voting. They point out that after the first round, Peltola won only 40 percent of the vote. Yet Republicans Palin and Begich combined for 59 percent of the vote.

However, here’s another data point from the Alaska House race that deserves attention.

Peltola won. Palin came second. But there is radioactive Palin No Begich was the second choice of many Republican voters who cast their ballots. Indeed, those GOP voters saw Palin as too controversial They chose Democrat Peltola as their second choice over Palin.

That’s what carried Peltola to victory in nearly five decades in a Republican-held seat.

The big takeaway from Alaska: Sarah Palin and other GOP candidates, who have views that are too controversial or too closely aligned with former President Trump, have stumbled in the polls.

Republicans could hold this seat with someone other than Sarah Palin on the ballot. By the same token, Palin lost enough conservative support from Republicans to get past Begich. That’s why the Democrats won the seat.

Palin is running in the general election for a full term this fall. But Alaska Survey Research polled Palin’s popularity with Alaskans at just 31 percent. That’s well below the rankings of President Biden and former President Trump. That means Palin will not be elected. And Republicans are likely to rally around Begich in the general election.

In an interview, Palin described ranked-choice voting as a “new-fangled, cockamamie system” — even though Alaska voters approved the election method on the statewide ballot.

This likely says more about Palin than the GOP candidates. But the signal from Alaska points to problems Republicans have with other candidates running in Senate and governor’s races this fall.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., expressed concern about the viability of some Republicans on the ballot for the Senate this fall.

“The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome,” McConnell said in August. “I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate.”

McConnell is ramping up defenses to prevent Republicans from claiming the Senate with sub-par candidates. But McConnell has also inoculated himself from criticism that his negative comments about candidates don’t hold back.

The GOP Senate nominees are Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker of Georgia and Rep. Ted Budd, RN.C., was part of the candidate event hosted by McConnell. A political action committee linked to McConnell has reserved just under $100 million in campaign cash to spend on Senate races in those three states alone.

But McConnell is a realist. He notes how Republicans botched their bids for control of the Senate in 2010 and 2012 because of inferior GOP candidates.

“How do you screw this up? It’s actually possible,” McConnell said of the Republican Senate this fall. “We’ve had some experience with that in the past.”

Purple states like Pennsylvania or Arizona are hard to win for damaged candidates. A more “traditional” Republican win in those states is more plausible. That’s especially true if there’s a state like Arizona trying to turn it around.

However, one can glean another nugget from “candidate quality”.

Watch to see how the contentious Republican candidates fare this fall in battleground races. If the candidates who some have written are “not ready for primetime” win, that could say a lot about former President Trump’s chances in 2024. Republican candidates with similar political profiles may be encouraged to run for the House and Senate next term.

The quality of the Republican candidate is one of the biggest issues in this year’s midterm elections. This may be one of the few cases where political dynamics in Alaska shed light on the political trend to be seen in the Lower 48.