The video has gone viral.

And the punches never stopped.

A New York City police officer grappled with and wrestled a 16-year-old boy for what seemed like an entire round of a boxing match at Madison Square Garden.

Police finally subdue the teenager – who assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest. Police said the teenager jumped a turnstile at a subway station. Authorities previously arrested him for possession of a loaded firearm and robbery.

US Capitol Police Threaten to Disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

This is just one example of recent attacks on the police.

A gunman shot and killed Clark County, Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates over the weekend. Kenley, NC’s entire police department recently quit, citing poor working conditions.

Congress is taking notice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on the provision of protection to the police. Rising crime means it’s an election issue.

Democrats facing competitive races know to put some distance between themselves and the progressive “defund the police” mantra. The slogan matured into the political mainstream two years ago after the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.

“We fund the police and we should. But our work doesn’t end there,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pivoting to guns. “We cannot ignore the dominant role of guns in assaults and killings of police officers.”

Republicans are also making police violence an election issue.

Portland’s police chief has appealed to the community to stop violence against officers

“The rise of anti-police rhetoric in the summer of 2020, the progressive prosecutor movement, and the lack of criminal prosecutions against criminals across the board with the COVID lockdowns and emboldened criminals have been especially devastating when it comes to uniformed law enforcement officers,” Sen said. John Cornyn, R-Tex.

By the end of June this year, 187 police officers had been shot dead by criminals, the Fraternal Order of Police said. This is 19 percent more than in 2021.

Cedar Falls, Iowa, police officer Zachary Anderson presented to the Judiciary Committee a dramatic, blow-by-blow testimony of how he and his colleagues confronted an armed man in a garage.

“The suspect ambushed us when he opened the door next door. He was waiting for us with a shotgun,” Anderson said through tears. Another office put a hand on Anderson’s shoulder.

“He fired two shots, striking, killing Sergeant Smith,” Anderson said. “Two officers were stuck in the basement and the thing started threatening to kill us. ‘Come in and start shooting. I’ll kill you like I killed your friend. I’m good. I shot him in the chest. But come on I’m not that good. I’ll shoot you in the face,'” he said. Anderson explained.

Those words will “stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Fallen officers’ head ORG calls for use of domestic terror laws to prosecute instigators of anti-cop violence

Demetric “Trey” Penny of the National Fallen Officers Association testified that the “defund the police” movement has done more damage than anyone imagined.

Police advocates blame progressives for undermining officers.

“We also have to recognize that the demonization of the police has contributed greatly to this problem,” Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff Michael Bouchard told senators.

Republicans say Democrats are paying lip service to the police, while liberal groups are raising funds to oppose the police.

Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., revealed a fundraising message from a liberal group characterized as a “justice” run. Tillis says that with a little sleuthing, a code can be deciphered — linking the distance of the run to the letters of the alphabet — that stands for “ACAB.” It translates to “All policemen are bastards”.

“All cops are bastards. Are you kidding me?” Tillis thunder. “It’s time for a change and it’s time to stop this crap. It’s killing people.”

There have been arguments from even weak Democrats that the party needs to do more to inoculate them from attacks about “defunding the police.”

GOP Senator Calls DEM Fundraising Platform for Supporting Anti-Cop BLM Campaign: ‘It’s Cancer’

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, DNY., argued that “deceiving the police is just one part of the big lie that extreme MAGA Republicans keep telling about everything.”

Fragile and centrist Democrats are certainly not calling for defunding the police. But squad member Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo. Some liberals have doubled down on defending the police.

“I always tell (congressional Democrats), ‘If you all had fixed this before I got here, I wouldn’t have had to say these things,'” Bush said of Winter.

Bush has argued that some law enforcement dollars should be diverted to social programs.

Democrats are now in awe of Republicans’ insistence on funding the police after they supported the confirmation of two controversial Justice Department officials: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clark. Both have moved to reprogram some police funding.

“Every single Democratic senator voted to confirm them both,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex.

But Durbin defended Gupta and Clark from GOP attacks. He said the police agencies defended Gupta and Clarke.

“There’s always a little bit more to the story,” Durbin said. “Does this sound like someone hostile to the police?”

Suspect in shooting of Texas police officer in face during chase: Officers

Rep. was among those who heralded Democrats’ “defund the police” rhetoric in late 2020 after the party nearly lost control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. Moderate Democrats such as

“We need to invest in our police departments to be everything they want to be. And, we want them to be. And obviously, all the community demands,” Spanberger said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the end of August on Friday. There is now a push to pass an assault weapons ban in the House. But Democrats don’t have the votes — yet. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has indicated the House may return to session before a special election Aug. 9 in Minnesota to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., who died. At that point the Democratic margin would shrink to three seats. Several Democrats — from Reps. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., to Jared Golden, D-Maine — could vote no. Democrats may need the help of some Republicans.

Additionally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared Sept. 7 a “Gun Violence Day of Action.” She said it was an attempt to “contrast the ferocious MAGA Republicans’ opposition” to basic measures to keep guns out of hand. Democrats’ commitment to safe communities for all is dangerous.”

So, Democrats are trying to change the concept of “defund the police” and pivot it to guns. But fair or not, politics often comes into perception. It’s currently unclear whether Democrats can refocus the conversation on guns. But the die may already be cast before the midterms that Democrats are soft on crime.