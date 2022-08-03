New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It followed America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last August.

This August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made headlines with her regular visit to Taiwan.

However, the speaker’s trip to Taipei came with its own level of geo-political turmoil.

As I’ve written in the space over the years, when it comes to politics and Congress, beware the Ides of August. August has historically proven to be the most volatile month on the calendar.

White House denies ‘public spot’ with Pelosi on Taiwan visit

The bottom line is that big things shouldn’t happen in August – although they always do. Often in the field of foreign policy.

Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1991, sparking the first Gulf War in early 1992.

The US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August, 1945 – effectively ending World War II.

A deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria almost drew the US into military engagement in Syria in August 2013. Former President Obama asked lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill in late August of that year for briefings and approval of the authorization to use the military. Syria members return for briefings. But the US never had the votes to help militarily – even remotely.

The resolution fell by the wayside without ever being voted on in the House or Senate.

In late August 1983 the Soviets shot down a civilian, Korean jetliner. The incident killed 200 passengers, including the late Rep. Larry McDonald, R-Ga. It is not clear how that episode led to World War III.

Former President Nixon resigned in August 1974 amid Watergate.

Pelosi defies China in meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen: ‘We will not abandon our commitment’

“Only Nixon could go to China,” said the 37th American president.

And only Nancy Pelosi was able to go to Taiwan.

Taipei’s tallest skyscraper delivered a digital message welcoming the Speaker of the House to Taiwan before her plane touched down on Tuesday. Pelosi has already met with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., Rep. Suzanne Delben, D-Wash., Rep. Raja Krishnamurthy, D-Ill., and Rep. Andy Kim, DN.J., by Singapore and Malaysia.

I asked someone a few years ago what it was like for members of Congress to tag along with Pelosi on an official congressional tour (called CODEL, short for Congressional Delegation), and I was told that while many lawmakers appreciate and score an invitation from the speaker, some secretly hate the tours. .

“They’re a slog,” said one senior House Democrat, who asked not to be identified.

“(Pelosi) won’t allow sleeping on the plane,” said one veteran Democratic source. “It’s always a symposium. A conference. A meeting. A strategy session. Exhausting.”

Pelosi’s Taiwan trip: Iran, Syria join list of countries condemning controversial visit

Colleague Aisha Hasney confirmed that Pelosi asked several Republicans to accompany her on the trip to Taipei. No one took her up on the invitation. But most Republicans applauded the speaker’s bold move to travel to Taiwan. They simultaneously used the opportunity to bash the Biden administration for trying to block her from going.

Sen on Fox News about visiting Taiwan. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said, “I went with a large group of senators. “You hear the same sighs. Same kind of threats. Same kind of rhetoric. The difference here is that Joe Biden elevated it to DEFCON 1 last month. He should never have leaked to the public that Nancy Pelosi was going. He pressured her not to go to Taiwan. He shouldn’t say the military doesn’t want her to go.”

Pelosi has never backed down from a fight with China — or fellow Americans she believes aren’t doing enough to challenge Beijing on human rights.

In 1994, Pelosi argued with fellow Democrat, former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., at the National Press Club about granting China “most favored nation” trading status. She took on the Clinton administration on the same issue. Two years after China’s crackdown on the protests, Pelosi joined the late Rep. John Miller, R-Wash., and former Rep. Ben Jones, D-Ga., (who played Cooter on the original Dukes of Hazzard TV show) in Tiananmen Square. . A banner was unveiled in support of human rights. Video of the incident shows Chinese police officers confronting lawmakers and closing in on news crews trying to tape the incident.

White House: US ‘doesn’t want a crisis’ but ‘Beijing will handle what it needs to do’ amid Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

But August is a surprising month in politics.

Many Republicans were in full support of Pelosi’s trip to Taipei.

“I’m going to use four words in a row that I haven’t used in this way before,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Tuesday afternoon. “Speaker Pelosi is right.”

Twenty-six of the Senate’s 50 Republicans published a joint statement endorsing Pelosi’s strategy on Taiwan.

However, some right-wing lawmakers saw Pelosi’s maneuver as a misstep that could fuel an international crisis.

“The relationship between us, China and Taiwan is very tricky,” Sen. told Fox News’ Brett Baier. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “People have to be very careful not only about what they say about these things, but what they do — whether it’s tours or contracts.”

Paul said he was “hesitating to raise the rhetoric when we don’t know what the response will be.”

Taiwan thanks Pelosi for ‘support’ during controversial visit, says island ‘not alone’

And that “response” is what many observers are looking for.

Pelosi was joined by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit this week.

“America’s solidarity with Taiwan is critical, and that’s the message we’re bringing here today,” Pelosi said.

At one point, the speaker said China didn’t make “much fuss” when other US lawmakers visited Taiwan — some as recently as a few months ago. Chinese saber-rattling “Because I’m the speaker, I guess. I don’t know if that’s a reason or an excuse, because when the men came they didn’t say anything.”

China and Taiwan have escalated hostilities across the Taiwan Strait three times: 1955, 1958 and 1996. Beijing fired missiles near Taiwan after President Lee Teng-hui visited the US in 1995. The move in the US prompted the Pentagon to send warships to the region – Washington’s most aggressive move in Asia since Vietnam.

It’s unclear whether Pelosi’s visit could ignite a flare-up with China — especially in a month like August. The Speaker has dropped concerns about China’s military retaliation due to her visit.

“What China is going to do, they will do in their own good time,” Pelosi said.

However, the question remains whether China will do this in August.