In the ocean, waves “break” when they begin to reach a certain height close to the coastline. The waves grow higher. They increase power and speed. But the “break” comes when the waves begin to succumb to gravity. The upper part of the wave travels faster than the lower parts. It causes the wave to spill over and break itself.

We may have seen a similar phenomenon in politics recently.

Political handicappers once predicted a red, Republican wave would crash over the US Capitol this November as the GOP swept the House of Representatives.

“Somewhere between 40 and 70 House seats,” predicted former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., on Fox in mid-July.

“We’re going to win a majority, and it’s not a five-seat majority,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman in mid-April.

McCarthy may be right about two things: Republicans are still on track to win the House majority this fall. In fact, redistricting could serve as a “firewall” for the party as Republican aspirations waned. And while the Republicans might not get 50 or 70 seats, they might have a small majority of 10-15 seats. Not just five.

The current House breakdown is 220 Democrats to 211 Republicans.

But political analysts now suspect that the political tsunami could be diluted from a “red wave” to a “red brook” snaking between political tributaries.

It comes after Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., unexpectedly won a special election in upstate New York this week.

“Remember this power,” said Ryan after his victory. “We answered darkness, division, cynicism with hope, with positivity. With people power. Remember that. We’re going to take it in November. We’re going to defeat threats to our democracy, our security, our freedom. .”

Democrats won a New York special election they shouldn’t. Ryan drives home the issue of abortion. Overturning Roe v. Wade in this summer’s Dobbs decision is believed to have energized Democratic, pro-choice voters.

Additionally, Democrats did not win recent special elections for House seats on Republican turf in Minnesota and Nebraska. But Democrats made those two races much closer than they should have been. In addition, Kansas voters rejected a ballot initiative — 59 percent to 41 percent — to remove abortion rights from the state constitution. Such Democratic enthusiasm could help protect Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Conn., in her re-election bid this fall.

It’s reminiscent of the 2017 Democratic sweep of Republican-held special elections. Democrats contested special elections in Kansas, South Carolina and Montana — but failed to win any of them. However, the GOP’s softness in each of those elections points to Democratic strength heading into the 2018 midterms. Democrats take control of the House.

That’s why Democrats are fuming now.

“Republicans should be very, very, very scared this morning about their chances,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the day after Ryan won the special election. “I never believed we wouldn’t make it. That’s my goal. That’s what I hope to accomplish.”

Special elections are just that: special. Snapshots in time. And a special election in mid-August will serve as one of the last data points for analysts to study before the midterms.

“They tell us a lot about momentum. Right now, what we’re seeing is unsettling Republicans, I think some Democratic momentum,” said Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. .

By-elections are based on turnout. And Democrats have a new passion.

“The Dobbs The decision resonated with the Democratic base. There’s a lesson here for Republicans,” said former Rep. Tom Davis, R-Va., who runs the House GOP’s political operations.

But, even though some arrows are now pointing in the Democrats’ direction, the party should be careful not to overthink its electoral victories. Republicans flipped their seat from blue to red in June. Voters sent Rep. Myra Flores, R-Tex., to Washington to succeed former Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Tex., who resigned.

So is 2022 like 2018?

The signs “all point in the same direction” for Democrats in 2018, said Kyle Kondik at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. But this year, “the signals weren’t as clear.” The recent surge by Democrats “creates a little more uncertainty than I thought we would feel at this point in the House,” Kondik said.

During his July appearance on Fox, Gingrich said the chances of a 40-70 GOP House seat pickup “won’t be clear until October.”

“It will collapse in October,” assured the former speaker.

For the GOP, there’s a mantra: Make the election about President Biden and the economy.

“Generally people vote based on their perception of the president,” Kondik said. “Joe Biden’s approval rating, while much better, is still pretty bad.”

“When voters go to the polls, they’re going to ask themselves a simple question: ‘Am I better off now than I was before the pandemic?'” Rep. Fox said. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., asked. “No answer.”

But another thing emerged.

“Former President Trump is not on the ballot,” Dagnes observed. “But he’s everywhere. He’s like the wind. He’s all around us.”

The former president’s controversies cut both ways. The Mar-a-Lago warrant and search emboldened loyalist Republicans. But the persistent chatter about Mr. Trump is irking other Republicans and independents.

More talk about former President Trump will divert attention from the GOP message.

“If you’re a Republican, you want this to be a referendum on Joe Biden,” Davis said. “If it turns out to be Trump versus Biden, that’s a completely different election.”

A president’s party typically loses about 30 seats in the House in their first midterm election.

And as always, it’s all about the math.

As it stands, Republicans need to win five seats to flip the House. A president’s party has lost fewer than five seats only once in a midterm. It was 1962. The November elections of that year came just days after the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis. President John F. for averting a nuclear holocaust with the Soviets. Kennedy was rewarded by voters. Democrats lost just four seats.

And that’s why Kevin McCarthy might be right.

Republicans could still win the majority. And, sticking to historical norms, the majority is likely to be more than five seats.