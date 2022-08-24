New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The names Ricky Schiffer and Richard York disappeared from the political lexicon practically before they were known.

Schiffer walked into an FBI office in Cincinnati earlier this month armed with an AR-15. He then led police on a high-speed chase into a cornfield more than 50 miles from the city and opened fire. Schiffer spent more than six hours in a cornfield huddled between ears and sorrel. Law enforcement eventually shot and killed Schiffer.

Richard York recently went to the US Capitol in the middle of the night. York crashed into a barricade near the east front of the building. York is the second person to crash a vehicle into a barricade at the Capitol in the past year and a half. York committed suicide before anything else could happen.

US Capitol Police weren’t so lucky last year.

Noah Green drove his car into a barricade on the Senate side of the Capitol in 2021, killing USCP officer Billy Evans and injuring another officer.

All this comes just months after riots at the Capitol and shortly after congressional security forces removed the outer rings of fences that surrounded the property following the uprising.

Schiffer claimed loyalty to former President Trump and the MAGA movement. No one knows for sure why York drove his car to the Capitol and committed suicide.

The incidents alarmed federal law enforcement officials, especially as concerns grew about threats of political violence after the warrant was served at Mar-a-Lago. Some Republicans have bolstered the FBI by seeking to delegitimize it, pay the agency alongside the Justice Department, and support former President Trump.

Earlier this month the feds said Mr. That’s not to say that the FBI’s search of Trump’s home wasn’t without legitimate questions and necessary congressional oversight. In fact, Congress requested a special briefing on the “Gang of 8” extraordinary search. The Gang of 8 includes the top two leaders from both parties in the House and Senate, as well as the chairmen and ranking minority members of the two intelligence committees.

Threats against law enforcement are on the rise. Threats to the federal judiciary are also on the rise. Consider the case of Nicholas John Roske. He was seen earlier this summer near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh with a Glock 17 pistol and pepper spray. Authorities charged Roske with Kavanagh’s attempted murder.

Many Republicans have criticized President Biden and other Democrats for not speaking out against the threats of Supreme Court justices. They blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., for calling out Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch by name two years ago when he heard an abortion case from Louisiana.

“You unleashed a tornado and you will pay the price,” Schumer warned. “You don’t know what’s going to hit you if you go ahead with these terrible decisions.”

If the rhetoric escalates, the threats often match the volume.

Mr. After the FBI served its warrant at Trump’s home, Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for the FBI to be paid. It comes as GOPs also attack the IRS after passing Democrats’ tax, spending and climate bill. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced a security review of IRS facilities as threats against the agency intensified.

But the attacks on the FBI are significant. Republicans, in particular, have claimed that the law should stand still long enough to be implemented. GOPs also railed against progressives like Reps. Cory Bush, D-Mo., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Tex., took issue with Green’s anti-FBI stance and disagreed with the views of some Democrats during an appearance on CNN.

“It makes us sound like extremist Democrats, right?” Crenshaw said. “So Marjorie and the AOC can join DeFund in the law enforcement club if they want. Ninety-nine percent of Republicans aren’t on that train.”

Green turned on Crenshaw in a multiple tweet diatribe. She questioned whether her fellow Republican was actually a “conservative.” Green also faulted Crenshaw for earning a master’s degree from Harvard.

Green recently tweeted that someone had “swat” her. “Swatting” is a term used to send the police to someone’s home to harass them under false pretenses.

It is for this reason that there is concern about driving people into a frenzy with vitriol and invective.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., suggested the FBI was “like the Third Reich” after the Mar-a-Lago search.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, serves as the top GOPer on the Intelligence Committee. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, was also a member of that panel. The incident took place at the Cincinnati FBI office in Wenstrup’s district. Officers killed Schiffer in a rural county that borders the districts represented by Turner and Wenstrup. Turner and Wenstrup tried to tone down some of the anti-FBI rhetoric now swirling around conservative circles at a Capitol Hill press conference. But it’s unclear whether that language was louder than the hostility directed at the FBI.

“All of our members on this committee are in full support of the men and women at the FBI and Department of Justice who work every day to keep our nation safe,” Turner said. “We condemn acts of violence against any law enforcement personnel.”

“We need the FBI. This country needs the FBI,” Wenstrup said. “We created the FBI for a reason.”

But other GOP members of the Intelligence Committee were more focused.

“I do not believe in the level of leadership that has politicized these great institutions of American justice,” said Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

“People around the world want to live under the American FBI and their leadership, not the American KGB,” said Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

It’s a roll of the dice as to which message resonates with people in today’s tense political climate:

Words about respect for the FBI or language comparing the feds to the “Third Reich.

The FBI has received little praise recently despite announcing that it had found 121 missing children as part of a sting operation on human trafficking.

Ricky Schiffer has already been spotted at the Cincinnati FBI office. Many of the agents who carried out the Florida attack were docked by right-wing activists. There are also security concerns about the federal magistrate who signed the warrant, Bruce Reinhart.

Doing is better than saying.

So far, there has been a lot of action. And actions echo the power of words.