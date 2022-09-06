New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.” – Occasionally attributed to Groucho Marx

The House of Representatives was not ready to seize the bell.

Syncing with the Senate on a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent isn’t exactly “spring forward.”

The Senate passed the time change measure in March, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., isn’t watching the clock.

“Everybody’s very concerned about this, and I understand that. There may be some urgency to it. But it’s not like something is going to happen. We have daylight saving time until at least November,” Hoyer said. The Senate passed the measure in late winter. “So if we don’t act today, we either lose an hour or gain an hour tomorrow.”

Rubio-Backed Daylight Saving Time Bill Makes Permanent Passes in Senate, Goes House

Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution gives Congress the power to “fix standards of weights and measures.” That means Congress sets the time policy. It passed bills over the years to jump clocks forward one hour for “war time” during World War I. It passed bills to establish time zones. Set daylight saving time. Squeeze the duration of the US delay into standard time. Congress has overridden a presidential veto only 112 times in the history of the republic. But one of them was President Woodrow Wilson’s veto to change the clocks.

Although Congress has time control, it does not really control time.

“This is where time happens,” said Geoff Chester, public affairs officer at the US Naval Observatory’s Master Clock in Washington, DC.

Albert Einstein’s special theory of relativity taught us that time cousin. That is, assembly is possible has already passed Daylight Saving Time Bill. But we are not aware of it in our own time continuum.

“Among the things in the universe that we can observe and measure with the greatest precision, the one we know most intrinsically is time,” Chester said. “There are people who argue that time exists only in the human mind. And there are others who tell you that time pervades the entire universe.”

Permanent daylight saving time is harmful to our health, experts say

In other words, time may not be real. It is a man-made structure.

“Civilization was started by our ability to use time as a tool,” says Chester. “For planning purposes, we’ve evolved the ability to predict when things are going to happen in the sky. We’ve evolved the ability to use time to plan when you’re going to plant your crops and when you’re going to harvest your crops. It’s this thing called ‘time’ that’s better than any other living thing on the planet.” leading eventually to a state of a kind of admiration for.”

The Earth’s orbit and axis spin around the Sun create the building blocks of time that humans experience: years, months, days, minutes and seconds. The Egyptians decided to have 24 hours in a day. The Sumerians carved each bell into 60 parts.

But those are just measurements. Those econometric understandings of time are not really revealing the passage time

That’s why Chester likes the following old saw:

“I can’t say how much time.. but I can say how much time it is That’s it There is,” said Chester.

Time is an important commodity. In fact, the Naval Observatory sold “time” to railroads in the 19th century to help calibrate their tables.

Daylight Saving Time: Lawmakers discuss need for time change from clocks to Sunday

Everyone knows what time is That’s it That is, officers in Cape Town, South Africa, fired a gun from a military battery every afternoon. It has been a daily ritual since 1806.

The city of Vancouver, British Columbia fires a cannon every night promptly at 9 p.m. The original intention was to date the ships as they sailed in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Navigators in port on the Potomac River en route to the Chesapeake Bay would receive a signal by telegraph from the US Naval Observatory to set their watches before setting sail.

And even though it’s much smaller now, millions of people rely on the observatory’s master clock — even if they don’t realize it.

Their iPhones and computers ping the master clock at the observatory to get the time. And you can also dial a special number to hear the announced time, 24/7. The late actor Fred Covington recorded commercials for the watch decades ago. When you dial, you first hear the thick, purposeful ticking of the clock for a few seconds. Then Covington’s baritone announces the time.

“US Naval Observatory Master Clock. At tone, Eastern Daylight Time, 14 hours, 20 minutes, 45 seconds,” Covington announced.

and on and on and on

Reporter’s Notebook: Daylight Saving Time bill passes Senate with rare speed

Samaya Hotline handles three million calls a year.

Although the clock kept track of time and Covington made his statements, Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity meant that time was not the same everywhere. Chester noted that the observatory had loaded atomic clocks into commercial planes flying in different directions around the world — and found that they kept is different times.

Time depends where you Old grandfather clocks can keep faster time in colder climates than in southern climates where humidity slows them down. Hence the telescope is essentially a time machine.

“Everything is the same. We see the moon as we saw it a second and a half ago. We see the sun as we saw it eight minutes ago. We see Pluto as we saw it five hours ago,” Chester said. “The time a clock ticks for one person here may be very different from the time it ticks anywhere else.”

Time dilates in interstellar space. It slows down near black holes. Yet time on Earth seems to speed up – depending on activity.

“Time goes by so fast when you’re at the beach,” Chester said.

Ending Daylight Saving Time: Are There Health Risks?

That’s why sailors in the 19th century navigated using a manual sextant. The instrument measures the angular distance between visible objects – say the horizon and certain stars. So, if you know your location, you can determine the time. If you don’t, it’s hard to tell what It’s time.

This is one of the many problems posed by prospective interstellar travel. In outer space, you may not navigate around visible objects. Therefore, it may be difficult to track time in deep space. Hence, what Einstein proposed and his special theory of relativity. Time is relative. And humans evolved time to keep track of what we do on Earth – not what happens there.

Additionally, the Earth does not make each rotation in exactly 24 hours. June 29 was the “fastest day” in 60 years, 1.59 milliseconds in less than 24 hours. July 26 was 1.5 milliseconds below normal. In fact, scientists have recorded 28 fastest days in 2020 alone.

That’s why the Naval Observatory periodically adds a second.

“Overall, the Earth is about a millisecond slower than it was 100 years ago. And if one rotation is made, that error accumulates on a day-by-day basis. Every 500 days or thousands of days, you have an error and you have to do something about it,” Chester said.

Then they add a leap second.

“We’ve found through exhaustive experiments that it’s much easier to stop the molecular clocks for a second and catch the ground than to go in the other direction,” Chester said.

An idea whose time has come

This is where time is tied to location. Accuracy is key. Knowing what time it is is important — because it helps traditional devices like GPS track location.

“A nanosecond time error translates to a positional error of one foot. If you have an error of one millisecond or one microsecond, that’s 1,000 times longer than a nanosecond. Now you’re talking about a positional error of a thousand feet. Five microseconds is the position of one mile. One millisecond is one “A thousand times longer than a microsecond. So if you have a microsecond timing error, now you’re a thousand miles off,” Chester said. “If you were flying in interstellar space, you wouldn’t even have a hint of it anymore.”

This explains why measuring time – and position – while at sea was so important to early sailors.

“We would measure the ticking rates of the chronometers against the stars, which was the best time standard available to us in those days. And we could determine how fast or how slow those clocks ran over a long period of time, and we could send that. To the ocean, it would say, ‘This clock will do this at this time.’ , and the navigator knows how to correct that clock. So it gives him a reading that he can rely on to know where his location is,” Chester said.

Congress has now reconvened for the last session of the year. It is doubtful that the House will act on a bill that would agree with the Senate to extend daylight saving time.

Bad Ticker: Is Daylight Savings Time Giving Your Heart ‘Biological Clock Shock’?

To calibrate time, the Naval Observatory relies on a single definition of a second. And, it takes about ten seconds to explain what a second is.

Pro tip: One second No “A Mississippi.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A second is 9,192,631,779 hyper-fine oscillations of the valence electron in cesium 133,” Chester said.

That is difficult to understand. And yet we all know Absolutely What does that mean?

We are all running out of time.