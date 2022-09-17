New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on liberal arguments that immigrant Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Totally upset with Florida Republicans.

Many Democrats across the country are crying foul over the decision, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who floated the idea that DeSantis would face a federal investigation into the alleged kidnapping.

Appearing with MSNBC anchor Jose Diaz-Balart from the liberal island enclave, Telemundo reporter Cristina Londoño said that at first, the migrants on the plane didn’t know what or where Martha’s Vineyard was, but some were appreciative of the relocation.

“Some thought they had just landed in New York or somewhere [else] — they didn’t know it was an island,” Londo said, adding that the group had been moved to an air base near Cape Cod, Mass., and given new clothes, cell phones and the ability to speak with lawyers.

Some migrants said they were “brought to paradise”, in the words of the reporter.

When Londono was asked if he felt “hurt” by the move to Martha’s Vineyard, one man replied, “No, not really.”

“They did us a favor instead of hurting us, so I’m not complaining,” he said.

One woman told a reporter how she first arrived in Dukes County, Mass., saying people told her to go to a hotel, where they then “got into a truck, [went] to the airport, and they took us here.”

However, a group of men from Venezuela reportedly objected to a figure on the right of their trip to the US.

“We didn’t cross irregularly,” said one, as he and others formally presented themselves to border officials for asylum. He showed Londono the immigration documents.

Noting that many Massachusetts locals and activists are denouncing DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the reporter followed up by reiterating that many immigrants don’t feel the same way.

“I can tell you they’re not mad at Ron DeSantis, they’re thanking him for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard, where they’ve been very welcome,” she told Diaz-Balart, who is Rep. Mario is Diaz’s brother. -Ballart, R-Fla.

“But other people, they’re saying they’re being used as political pawns — they don’t resent it right now and they know they’re lucky.”

One Massachusetts lawmaker who is upset with DeSantis is Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She accused him of “exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts”.

However, when Warren said the Bay State was “absolutely capable of handling asylum seekers,” OutKick founder Clay Travis commented on his radio show that her state should be the recipient of many more flights.

“Why not send every illegal immigrant to Massachusetts right now so Elizabeth Warren can make sure this ‘despicable and cruel system’ is taken care of?” he said on Thursday.