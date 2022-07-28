Report: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf Series

Another Masters champion is the next big name to head to the LIV Golf Series, a circuit funded by Saudi Arabia and led by Greg Norman. Report from the Telegraph.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, at one stage world no. 2, will join Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia as green jacket recipients to leave the PGA Tour. .

Watson, whose last solo top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, lost significant time this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T-6) a year ago. Due to a torn meniscus. His last win came at the 2018 Travelers Championship and he dropped to 86th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Watson has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including victories at the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

Don’t miss a single moment: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Wednesday, LIV It has announced several changes to the circuit for next year Including expanding the schedule to 14 events.

According to the report, Watson, 43, will make his LIV debut at the tournament in Boston in September.