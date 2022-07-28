type here...
Sports Report: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson to join LIV...
Sports

Report: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf Series

By printveela editor

-

7
0
Another Masters champion is the next big name to head to the LIV Golf Series, a circuit funded by Saudi Arabia and led by Greg Norman. Report from the Telegraph.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, at one stage world no. 2, will join Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia as green jacket recipients to leave the PGA Tour. .

Watson, whose last solo top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, lost significant time this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T-6) a year ago. Due to a torn meniscus. His last win came at the 2018 Travelers Championship and he dropped to 86th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Watson has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including victories at the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

Wednesday, LIV It has announced several changes to the circuit for next year Including expanding the schedule to 14 events.

According to the report, Watson, 43, will make his LIV debut at the tournament in Boston in September.

Politics

Biden declared that the nation was ‘on the right track’ despite a shrinking economy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the positive on Thursday as Republicans pressed new data showing the...
Read more
Politics

Judge: Wisconsin probe finds ‘absolutely not’ election fraud

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "no evidence of election...
Read more
TOP STORIES

Heavy rains cause flooding and power outages in Appalachia

Read more
Entertainment

Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

(CNN)Super producer Norman Lear He turned 100 on Wednesday and spent his birthday with...
Read more
US NEWS

Triple murder-suicide: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 28 Here are...
Read more
Politics

Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

closer Video White House 'recognizes' inflationary pain of Americans Axios Senior Political...
Read more

