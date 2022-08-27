Report that Firmino leads as the Reds end their winless streak

Scott Elliot celebrated his son’s first Premier League goal by lifting his jacket 20 feet into the air and a few rows below his seat in the main stand. Proud father Harvey eventually returned the jacket and Liverpool, after stripping Jurgen Klopp midweek, also got their season back in record fashion.

After drawing questions over their winless start, including from their own manager after Monday’s loss to Manchester United, Liverpool responded with determination and ruthlessness.

Talk about how to vent your frustration. True, Bournemouth was pathetic and ideal fodder for a team in need of a first win of the campaign. But in terms of intensity, penetration and sheer enjoyment of the ball, Liverpool couldn’t put on a better show to dispel doubts and show that their belief in themselves remains intact. And, of course, their quality.

“It was a perfect football day for us with many different scorers, great goals and fantastic situations,” said Klopp, who, when asked to sum up his performance in one word, replied: “It is necessary.” He added: “We all know we need something like this. We had to prove our point.”

Liverpool were runaway from the start, five goals ahead by halftime – the first time in a league game at Anfield since 1958 – and matched their record league win – against Crystal Palace in 1989 – with something more. Mohamed Salah didn’t score.

The rout began and ended with a Luis Diaz header, but it was a day to enjoy the unrivaled class of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian international had three assists and a goal in the first 31 minutes and, frankly, knocked Michael out of Scott Parker’s team.

The hosts began the destruction after 151 seconds. Even then, the first goal was coming. Firmino, breaking through the meager resistance in the center of the field, “Bournemouth”, made a delightful cross into the box, and Diaz took off Mark Travers. An exhausting and humiliating day for the goalkeeper has just begun.

The second came at six minutes when Diaz, Elliott and Salah joined from the right. The Egyptian’s cross landed on Firmino, and Elliot landed a superb left-foot shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The midfielder excelled during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, his touches and movements were far superior to those of the away team, but as a precaution at half-time, he was replaced by 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho. The beautiful strike was not the only reason for his father’s delight.

In the ninth minute, there was a thunderous applause for Olivia Pratt-Corbel, the nine-year-old girl who was gunned down on Monday at her home in Liverpool. Jordan Henderson donned a vest that read “RIP Olivia YNWA” and dedicated the victory to the slain child.

Harvey Elliot shows his admiration after scoring his first Premier League goal. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Salah shot wide of the open net after a deft exchange between Diaz, Firmino and Elliott and missed another great opportunity from six yards in the second half. Bournemouth’s only consolation was Salah’s silence.