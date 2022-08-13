type here...
Sports Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with...
Sports

Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with right knee injury

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be out two to four weeks after suffering a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee.

Wilson was reported injured First reported by the New York Post.

Wilson was injured after scrambling out of the pocket to avoid a pass rush in the first quarter of New York’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Wilson, the Jets’ second-year quarterback, will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury.

He sprained his right PCL and injured the same knee last year, causing him to miss four weeks of action.

The Jets entered training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Joe Flacco, who did not play Friday night, was slated to be the backup. Mike White and Chris Streveler, who started three games in 2021, will also compete for snaps when Wilson is out. The Jets open the regular season on September 11 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2021 the no. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, completed 56 percent of his passes last season for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Jets, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last 11 seasons.



Previous articleThe artists have changed the lyrics in the past. But Beyoncé and Lizo’s recent iterations are part of a new era
Next articleComedian Flame Monroe supports Dave Chappelle at a stand-up show in Ohio

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘The Princess’ paints a vivid picture of Diana’s life under the media microscope

(CNN)The amount of new information in "The Princess" may depend on one's personal royals-related...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Iranian media praised Salman Rushdie’s knife attack

off Video Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stage attack Fox News contributor...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paulina Porizkova applauds after plastic surgeon points out facial flaws: Needs ‘fixing’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

America’s veterans get major help from bowling to Veterans Link

closer Video 'Bowlers to Veterans Link' celebrates 80 years with $500k donation...
Read more
- Advertisement -
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Partition survivors seek closure through unlikely source: YouTube

Faisalabad, Pakistan. Nasir Dillon, a former police officer, is selling homes in a Pakistani town about 100...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

The remake of ‘A League of Their Own’ series aims for a home run

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN's weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News