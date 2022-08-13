Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with right knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be out two to four weeks after suffering a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee.

Wilson was reported injured First reported by the New York Post.

Wilson was injured after scrambling out of the pocket to avoid a pass rush in the first quarter of New York’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Wilson, the Jets’ second-year quarterback, will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury.

He sprained his right PCL and injured the same knee last year, causing him to miss four weeks of action.

The Jets entered training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Joe Flacco, who did not play Friday night, was slated to be the backup. Mike White and Chris Streveler, who started three games in 2021, will also compete for snaps when Wilson is out. The Jets open the regular season on September 11 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2021 the no. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, completed 56 percent of his passes last season for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Jets, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last 11 seasons.