Report: Federal debt down in 2022; Still ready to climb

The Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday that the pandemic era is over Spending, faster economic growth and higher tax revenues have caused the federal debt to be lower than expected this year.

But the nonpartisan office included a warning in its 30-year outlook about how debt could soon rise to new highs that could eventually hurt the U.S. economy. . The estimates show the complex politics of government finances. Debt-related pressures on lawmakers have eased somewhat in the short term, though they continue to loom large for future Congresses and presidents.

Cumulative debt held by the public will equal 98% of US gross domestic product this year, four points lower than the 2021 estimate. But it will get a brief reprieve from rising debt levels, which will hit a historic peak in 2031 and reach 185% of GDP by 2052.

President Joe Biden Reducing the annual budget deficit has become a priority, but would require tax increases that Republican lawmakers and some Democrats oppose. . GOP lawmakers have also emphasized the importance of containing the federal debt, even as annual deficits have worsened under former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

This year’s budget deficit equates to 3.9% of GDP, while annual federal borrowing will average nearly twice that – 7.3% – over the next 30 years.

CBO views the debt as a risk to the economy and legislative action necessary to keep the US on a safe and fiscally stable path. They say the current path of federal debt could slow growth, increase interest payments to foreign nationals, increase the odds of a financial crisis and make the economy more vulnerable to rising interest rates.

So, why is debt rising over the next three decades?

The simple answer is that spending commitments are growing faster than tax revenues. This year, federal spending equaled 23.5% of GDP. That number will rise because of higher interest costs and rising costs for major health care programs and Social Security. By 2052, federal spending will be 30.2% of GDP, CBO said.

But taxes are not increasing in the economy as a whole. They account for 19.6% of GDP this year and are projected to be 19.1% of GDP in 2052.

Underlying all of this are changes in the US population . According to a special report on population released by the CBO on Wednesday, Americans are aging steadily with an increasing number of people age 65 or older, but they are having fewer children and population growth depends on immigration from abroad.

Low population growth hampers economic growth. Economies expand by adding workers and improving worker productivity. By 2043, fertility rates will be so low that immigration will account for most of the total US population growth, according to the CBO.