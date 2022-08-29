New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man has been arrested for allegedly leaving a puppy for dead earlier this month — allegedly in violation of his misdemeanor probation, authorities say.

A Vallejo man — whose identity has not been released — allegedly abandoned the French bulldog puppy in a gas station dumpster on Aug. 18.

A customer found the dog wrapped in a plastic grocery bag while taking out his trash.

After opening the bag and discovering the dog, the customer notified a nearby attendant, who alerted the authorities.

A Solano County Sheriff’s officer found the young French bulldog unresponsive but still alive.

Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services wrote on Facebook, “The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine that the puppy was alive, but barely.”

Officers took the puppy to a veterinarian, who was able to stabilize the dog. The puppy — while not yet fully recovered — is being cared for by the county’s animal control department.

Authorities say the suspect admitted to throwing the puppy in the dumpster because he believed it was dying.

“They said the puppy had just had diarrhea and was ‘just dying,'” Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services wrote on Facebook. “They admitted to never trying to get veterinary care for the puppy.”

In addition to animal cruelty, the suspect is charged with willfully abandoning an animal and violating his misdemeanor probation.

Authorities did not disclose his prior violations, but the suspect has been booked into the Solano County Jail.

Animal cruelty in California is punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.