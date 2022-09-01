New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In an interview with “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., sharply dismissed the Biden administration, insisting they are “doing enough” to address the escalating border crisis, arguing that their policies are designed “for speed.” People into the United States.

REP. Mark Green: It is infuriating because it is deliberately deceptive. You know, when we were over there at the border, Trace, we were told by CBP that they had ordered the seismic fiber optic sensors to be turned off, the cameras had been ordered to be turned off. I mean, you see everything, whatever it is 2023 Budget for Homeland Security Or this interim final rule they’re trying to implement.

Everything is designed to speed people into the United States, and the drug cartels know it. So they target an area with a huge number of people. CBP pulls people from one sector of the line to process those people, and then Drugs just come Those empty fields. And we see this first hand.

Biden has yet to visit the cordoned-off southern border, with the White House embroiled in the migrant dispute

Watch the full interview here: