Rep. Pramila Jayapal reportedly received 24-hour security in connection with a harassment incident in July — shortly after the Democratic congresswoman voted against similar protections for Supreme Court justices.

Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested on July 9 for threatening to kill Rep. Jayapal. A Seattle man, now facing felony harassment charges, drove past her home repeatedly, yelling obscenities.

Video from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office – provided to Fox Digital by Jason Rantz – shows the arrest.

Jayapal reported the incident to the US Capital Police in Washington state. According to the Jason Rantz Show, it’s unclear who exactly set up the security, but it was done by a third party instead of the Seattle Police Department.

A man facing hate crime charges for threatening to kill a representative. Pramila Jayapal outside her house

Jayapal told Rantz that the security detail was there for about three weeks.

“Mostly because he is [Forsell] Lives six blocks away from me, so the level of threat assessment based on his weapon and location is high,” explained Jayapal. “It can continue depending on the ongoing threat assessment.”

In June, Jayapal was one of several Democrats who voted against a measure to protect Supreme Court justices who faced threats after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

REP. Roe v. Jayapal claims Supreme Court judge ‘no right’ to overrule Wade

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 granted martial law to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Police to protect judges and their families when necessary.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 396-27 and passed unanimously in the Senate.

Fox News Digital could not identify Jayapal’s explanation for voting against the bill, but the Washington congresswoman described the Supreme Court as “extremist” and “radical”.

“This extremist Supreme Court is a direct threat to me, my loved ones and millions of people across this country,” Jayapal wrote on Twitter on July 15. “We need balance now. Expand the court.”