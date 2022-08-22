type here...
Rep. of Texas. Dan Crenshaw calls GOP demand to defund FBI 'absolutely false'
Politics

Rep. of Texas. Dan Crenshaw calls GOP demand to defund FBI ‘absolutely false’

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed fellow Republicans who are calling for the FBI to defund the search of former President Donald Trump’s home. And he said most of the GOP disagrees with that tactic.

“No, it’s completely wrong, right? It’s — it’s completely wrong. But it’s not where 99 percent of Republicans are, of course,” Crenshaw said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

The evening after the Mar-a-Lago discovery, Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., calls for defunding the FBI. In a tweet. She has since repeated the demand. A week before the discovery, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said at a CPAC meeting in Dallas that he wants to defund the FBI and Justice Department for how people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack were treated. , reports from Vice and MSNBC said.

Mar-a-Lago Discovery Timeline:Trump’s relentless attacks on the Mar-a-Lago discovery lack context. What did he say vs. we know

Crenshaw compared Green’s comments to New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a comment to defund the police.

“That makes us sound like extremist Democrats, right? Crenshaw said. “And so Marjorie and the AOC can join the law enforcement club if they want to. Ninety-nine percent of Republicans are not on that train.”

Republicans respond:Republicans push for more answers on FBI Mar-a-Lago search; The White House offered no comment

From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, federal agents on August 8 took boxes containing 11 sets of classified documents. According to a search warrant and property receipt released on August 12, some of the documents were classified as “secret” or “top secret”.

A federal judge signed a search warrant, allowing the FBI to find evidence of criminal violations of espionage laws, mishandling of defense documents and obstruction of justice.

