Texas Congresswoman Myra Flores said Thursday that the most important issues for her constituents in Texas’ 34th Congressional District are the economy and border security.

Flores (R) joined “Fox & Friends” to share her continued frustration with how the Biden administration handled the crisis on the southern border and why this administration should be held accountable.

“How many more children are going to have to die? What’s happening here in South Texas is truly disgusting and outrageous,” she responded to Brian Kilmeady. death Of the two children trying to cross the Rio Grande, the other infant clings to life.

House Republicans demand answers on policy to allow illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID

Border Patrol Agent Just one sector of the southern border has caught hundreds of illegal immigrants posing as unaccompanied children to gain entry into the United States.

The El Paso sector is expanding its technology and processing capabilities to recognize that Coming across the border A release said that among hundreds of such encounters this fiscal year — 10 adults were recently identified as minors.

In one instance, three adults, one adult and nine unaccompanied minors aged 21 to 22 were found. His identity was revealed when he tried to use forged documents at the El Paso Sector Processing Center.

Flores, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, said Republicans and Democrats must come together to secure the border, adding, “Border security should not be political.” She added that the process for safe, legal immigration must be improved.

Flores stressed that if Republicans win the House again this November, their top priority should be impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

“He’s putting the American people at risk. He’s also putting immigrants at risk because, like you said, we don’t know who they are. And I really believe that this administration is now where child sex trafficking is at an all-time high. It’s because of them.”

Flores concluded by addressing the ongoing migrant bus fight over the southern border between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“What’s happening in South Texas is inhumane. Now he (Adams) understands what we’ve been going through in South Texas for years.

