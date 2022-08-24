New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Trump-endorsed spokesperson. Markwayne Mullin won the Republican nomination for Senate in a runoff over TW Shannon, The Associated Press projects.

Mullin had over 60% of the vote when the AP called the race.

Mullin will advance to the November midterm elections, where he will face Democratic candidate Kendra Horn, Libertarian candidate Robert Murphy and independent Sen. Ray Woods. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., who is retiring, will run for an unexpired term. At the end of the year.

Oklahoma Senate runoff: TW Shannon looks to upset Trump-backed Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Trump endorsed Mullin in June, shortly before the Oklahoma primary, where he won 43% of the vote, forcing a runoff election. “I won Oklahoma twice by record margins, and Markwayne will do the same for many years to come,” Trump said in his June 9 endorsement. He also cited Mullin’s experience running the business and his stance before the committee on Jan. 6, which investigated Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riots.

“There’s a reason President Trump endorsed us because we know we’re fighting for his agenda. But at the same time, one person can’t do it by themselves. It takes a whole bunch of like-minded people, so it’s time for us to change that resume. Because if your background is politics, when push comes to shove You always make a political decision,” Mullin said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital before the election.

Shannon, a former state legislator turned banker, said he has a strong record for America First principles and served as the coordinator of black outreach for the Trump campaign. He contrasted his own record with Mullin’s, who suggested he had become too comfortable with the Washington, DC establishment.

“The problem with being in a swamp for 10 years — after you’ve been there long enough, it doesn’t stink,” Shannon told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. “We have a country to save and we have to send people who are willing to fight to save the people, but who will stand up and be disruptive and remind us of this. A country that did great to begin with capitalism, Christianity and the Constitution.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Shannon said Trump’s endorsements don’t always translate to the most American candidates. “[Trump] Also endorsed Mitt Romney in 2016. In 2020. So the president’s endorsement doesn’t always produce the most America First candidate. And that was certainly the case in this race. “That’s how we make America great again, not just fighting for fighting’s sake or personal slurs,” Shannon said.

A midterm special election for the Senate to fill Inhofe’s seat will be held on November 8.