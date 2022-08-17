New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Following her primary election loss to Harriet Hageman on Tuesday evening, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., used her concession speech to draw comparisons to former President Abraham Lincoln and hinted that her future in politics is far from over.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, lost the Senate and House elections before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney told supporters in Jackson, Wyoming. “Lincoln won in the end, he saved our Union and defined our responsibility as Americans for all of history.”

“Speaking at Gettysburg of the great work that remains before us, Lincoln said, ‘That these dead shall not die in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of liberty, and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from this earth. .As we meet here tonight, that remains our greatest and most important task,” she added.

Cheney, knowing she would lose to Hageman and planning to run for president in 2024, focused much of her speech on attacking former President Donald Trump over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. And he argued that he should never be elected president again.

Voters decide primary elections in Wyoming and Alaska: Live updates

Trump reacted to Cheney’s loss with pure joy in a post on Truth Social, calling it a “fantastic result.”

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive victory in Wyoming,” he wrote. “This is a fantastic result for America and a complete rebuke to an unselective committee of political hacks and thugs.”

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she behaved, and her hateful, sanctimonious words and actions toward others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion, where, I’m sure, she’ll be much happier than she is. Right now. Thanks Wyoming!” he added.

The former president also said: “Lizz Cheney’s uninspired concession speech before a ‘small’ crowd in the great state of Wyoming focused on her belief that the 2020 presidential election was not rigged & stolen, despite overwhelming and conclusive evidence to the contrary.”

Trump said Liz Cheney is an idiot who played into the hands of those who want to destroy our country.

In her victory speech, Hagman pledged to be accountable to the citizens of Wyoming and addressed Cheney as “sick and tired of not having a voice in the US House of Representatives.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Wyoming sent a message that if you’re going to claim to live in Wyoming, you better live in Wyoming,” Hageman said. “Wyoming drew a line in the sand that we put you in power, you’re going to be accountable to us, you’re going to answer to us, you’re going to do what’s in our best interest, and if you don’t, we’re going to fire you. .”