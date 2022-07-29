New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., is defending her actions this time Congress baseball game After she flipped the bird to Republican lawmakers Thursday night, she claimed to have heard an “offensive and misogynistic comment.”

Sanchez said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday that hearing the alleged comment at the annual charity game “touched a nerve” that prompted her to make the gesture.

“The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It brings together both sides of the aisle for a great cause and a night away from partisan politics,” the statement read. “So it really hit a nerve when I heard that offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side on my way back to the dugout.”

After a lead-off walk in the sixth inning, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but as she headed to the dugout, she looked back. Fellow legislators Across the aisle before making an offensive gesture.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I don’t tolerate men who make women feel unimportant or don’t belong – especially on the field,” she continued. “I will always stand against such stupidity.”

Sanchez did not clarify who made the alleged comment or what specifically was said.

The Republicans ultimately won the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories, improving their record to 44-42-1 in the first classic game played in 1909.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi The Democratic team’s coach, Chad Pergram, told Fox News in an interview that the camaraderie and love of baseball kept members of Congress putting aside their differences for the game.

“The game is so great and the people are so nice,” she said of America’s favorite pastime. “It’s great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be out here and have a little fun.”

Pelosi’s office did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Thursday night’s incident.