Rep. Lee Zeldin vowed to fire Alvin Bragg on his first day as NY Governor

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. vowed Monday on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day as New York governor.

REP. Lee Zeldin: My first action is immediately after I take the oath of office Manhattan District Attorney’s Office And Alvin Bragg and tell them he’s fired. The governor of New York has the constitutional right – I would say the constitutional responsibility – to fire a DA who refuses to enforce the law. We don’t remember elections in New York. So it’s up to me to do what people can’t do. I don’t remember anything. So I’m going to act as my first act after taking the oath. Now while working in the legislature some laws have to be changed. You have the governor [who] It has more power as it relates to the budget process. Here are the bills New York City Democrats New York City needs the governor to sign off on getting permission from Albany to do different things they’re trying to do in the city.

NY DEMOCRATIC PARTY, GOV. Gop challenger Zeldin accused of Hochul campaign campaign fraud

Check out the full interview below: