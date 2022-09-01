New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Representative Washington Democrat. Kim Schrier, who is looking to retain her seat in the House this November, has taken in nearly $40,000 from groups that support law enforcement efforts, with some groups endorsing her candidacy in the race.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice, Indivisible Project Inc., Sierra Club, MoveOn, The Human Rights Campaign, and One America Votes are among the left-leaning groups that have contributed $36,200 in donations to Schrier since 2018 and have supported law enforcement since 2018.

Schrier, a former pediatrician who will represent Washington’s 8th Congressional District starting in 2019, will face 8th District Republican nominee Matt Larkin in November.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

From June 2018 to June 2021, Schrier took at least $15,500 from Planned Parenthood Action Fund Inc. on various occasions. Online filings.

In July 2020 Blog post A publication by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which endorses Schrier, attempted to explain the group’s efforts to pay the police and confirmed that the group supports it.

A blog post titled “Defunding the Police: What It Means and Why Planned Parenthood Supports It” stated: “The Planned Parenthood Action Fund — in solidarity with patients, staff and supporters — has called for a movement for Black Lives Matter. The police. Defunding the police means militarizing the police force. Invest less and invest more in community-based solutions, education and healthcare.”

“A successful plan to pay and disengage from police will look different in every city and will require participation from the community,” the group added in the post, noting that law enforcement actions “do not mean reducing safety.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America

According to the report, from October 2018 to September 2021, Schrier took at least $8,500 in donations from the NARAL Pro-Choice America PAC on various occasions. Online filings.

in a section on its website titled “”.Racial justice,” pro-choice NARAL, which also endorsed Schrier, said it supports “demands” from the Black Lives Matter movement to defend police and “invest in black communities.”

“NARAL supports the demands of the Pro-Choice America Black Lives Movement, including defunding the police and investing in Black communities, in response to hundreds of years of systemic oppression and the failure of reform to address pressing needs and injustices.” The group said. “Budgets reflect our priorities. Also, the call to pay the police calls for investment in black communities—currently funded in urgent needs like access to health care, education, social services and more.”

“Through this investment, we can work to ensure that every person, every parent and every family can thrive,” the group added.

Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign, a left-leaning LGBTQ advocacy group, says on its website that it “envisions a world in which every member of the LGBTQ+ family is free to live their truth fearlessly and with equality under the law.”

From October 2018 to June 2022, Schrier took in at least $5,500 in contributions from the Human Rights Campaign PAC. Online filings.

in a June 2020 article Shared on its website by HRC staff, the group, which endorsed Schrier, highlighted a letter sent by 350 LGBTQ and civil rights organizations that called for a “withdrawal of police resources and reinvestment in communities.”

“As leaders in the LGBTQ movement we must rise up and call for structural change, the divestment of police resources and reinvestment in communities, and long-term transformative change,” the letter said. “Now is the time to act and this letter extends our strong calls for urgent and immediate action.”

Indivisible Project Inc.

The Indivisible Project is a liberal advocacy group that describes itself online as “a grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with the mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy and defeat the Trump agenda.”

In 2018, Schrier took $2,700 from Indivisible Project Inc. Online filings.

in a May 2020 tweet From the group, amid nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd, the group sought to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and “defund the police.”

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club bills itself as “the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States,” working to “amplify the power of our millions of members and supporters to protect everyone’s right to a healthy world.”

In October 2018, Schrier reportedly took $2,000 from the Sierra Club Political Committee. Online filings.

in a June 2020 article The Sierra Club, which has endorsed Schrier, shared on its website that it supports efforts to end “policing” in an effort to fit its climate agenda.

“Sierra Club is committed to meeting this moment,” Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz wrote in the article. “We mobilized our members and staff to participate in massive Juneteenth rallies across the country. We added our voices to support the Movement for Black Lives Demands: defund the police, invest in Black communities, and remove Donald Trump from office. The board officially signed their platform late last week. At the moment, most of these demands may seem unprecedented or extreme. (I’m sure we can all get behind that last one). Where did this come from to defend the police? And why is the Sierra Club supporting it?”

“It comes from recognizing that the problems in policing can’t be solved by piecemeal reforms or getting rid of ‘a few bad apples.’ The whole barrel — the whole system — is rotten,” Cruz added. “We need to shift our priorities away from punishment and incarceration and invest in things that keep communities safe, like high-quality education and housing, the healing benefits of nature, and access to mental health services. A change in those priorities. A change in spending. A third of our city’s budget Imagine a world where we always have enough money to maintain green space and public transport, because a quarter doesn’t go directly to policing.”

MoveOn

MoveOn, a left-leaning public policy advocacy group founded in 1998, describes itself online as “committed to a collective and progressive future” with members “envisioning a world marked by equality, sustainability, justice and love.”

In September 2018, Schrier received $2,000 from MoveOn.Org Political Action. Online filings.

A June 2020 tweet The group called for action amid protests across the country and said it was time to “get rid of the police” and “invest in black communities”.

“Inoue is enough,” wrote the group. “Defund the police. Invest in black communities. Tell Donald Trump to resign.”

along with another approvals And the donations she’s received from groups that have expressed interest in paying police departments across the country have earned Schrier an endorsement from One America, an immigration advocacy group in Washington.

One America describes itself on the group’s website as “Washington State’s largest immigrant and refugee advocacy organization, organizing with and advocating for diverse communities, including Latinx, African and Asian.”

In June 2020, One America A letter was sent Called on former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to affirm “solidarity with Seattle’s black and black immigrant community” and cut funding for the Seattle Police Department by “at least 50%.”

The outpouring of support for Schrier came from groups that have encouraged law enforcement efforts in the wake of a spike in crime across Seattle, Washington.

The defund became a focal point of the Seattle police movement in 2020, as riots and protests erupted in the city that summer after Floyd’s death.

By the end of 2020, Seattle data showed an increase in homicides in the city after its government depoliticized. In 2019, Seattle recorded 31 murders. That number jumped 61% the following year to 50 homicides, the highest number recorded in 26 years.

Seattle’s data on homicides follows the national trend from 2020. FBI data shows homicides rose nearly 30% in 2020, marking the largest one-year increase in murders since the agency began tracking crime. Homicides dropped to 42 in 2021, and at least 27 homicides in the city this year. Seattle Police Information.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this story.