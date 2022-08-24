New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Democratic representative in the primary race to represent New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District. Jerry Nadler defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y.

Both Nadler and Maloney, the top Democrats in the House, were forced to compete to represent the Manhattan district after their respective New York City districts were combined in the state’s redistricting process after the 2020 census.

First elected to Congress in 1992 to represent the state’s 17th Congressional District, Nadler has served as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee since 2019 and has largely represented the city’s Upper West Side.

Aiming to defeat Maloney at the polls, Nadler has contacted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. and received endorsements from the New York Times.

Trump announces ‘endorsement’ of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats chime in with satirical posts

Nadler targeted Maloney on several fronts during his campaign, claiming he was the more progressive candidate in the race. He criticized former President Barack Obama for supporting the Iraq War and the Bush-era Patriot Act while in the White House, as well as opposing the Iran nuclear deal.

However, Maloney insisted during his campaign for the seat that Nadler, 75, would be too old to continue in Congress, raising concerns about his stamina.

Earlier this month, Maloney, 76, expressed concern over the notion that “for some reason, someone doesn’t finish their term,” citing “tons of rumors.”

“If for some reason someone doesn’t finish their term — and there are tons of rumors out there — then there should be an election, not an appointment.” Maloney told NY1. “I think the voters should have [a] opportunity [to] Opt out of the old boys’ club.”

Democratic Rep. Maloney backtracks on not endorsing Biden in 2024: ‘MR. President, I apologize

In response to Maloney’s comments, Nadler said in an interview, “It’s obviously not true that I’m half dead, it’s obviously not true that I’m old. But I don’t comment on other campaigns. Let them fail.”

First elected to Congress in 1992 to represent the Empire State’s 14th Congressional District, Maloney has chaired the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform since 2019 after being named acting chair of the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Representative death. Eliza Cummings, D-Md. Maloney succeeded Cummings in November of the same year and won the election.

In a primary debate earlier this month, Maloney said she “didn’t want to run” against Nadler and called him a “good friend.”

Maloney, who mostly serves a district on New York City’s Upper East Side, has endorsements in the race from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Human Rights Campaign and EMILY’s List.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both Nadler and Maloney faced a primary challenge from another Democrat, a 38-year-old attorney Suraj Patel He called for “generational change” and a new approach to representing the district rather than the “status quo” ahead of the election.

Patel ran against Maloney in the 2020 Democratic primary to represent the state’s 12th Congressional District, losing by a little more than 3,000 votes.