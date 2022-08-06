New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials have announced funeral arrangements for Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash this week.

Walorski’s funeral will be held on August 11 at 11 a.m. ET at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana, with arrangements by Palmer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the church on August 10, from noon to 7 p.m

Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, died in Wednesday’s collision. Elkhart County, Indiana after the vehicle carrying Walorski crossed the center line, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the vehicle that was struck, was also killed. Elkhart County’s Sheriff’s Office released updated information Thursday that corrected what the office initially said Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both sides shared their condolences after the tragic deaths.

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013 and is known as a bridge-building moderate.