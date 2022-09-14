New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican Rep. Hank Johnson, Democrat of Georgia, claimed that “MAGA Republicans” descended on school board meetings during committee hearings similar to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on the Judiciary met to discuss the matter. 1238 which requested President Biden to provide the House of Representatives with certain documents related to the October 4, 2021 Memorandum issued by the Attorney General entitled “Partnering in Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address Threats Against School Board Administrators. Members, Teachers, and Staff .”

In October, Attorney General Merrick Garland originally sent a statement on ongoing protests in school boards regarding the coronavirus guidelines and critical race theory. Garland’s memo was in response to a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) that likened the protests to “domestic terrorism,” prompting strong reactions from parents and Republican lawmakers. By February, Fox News exclusively reported that the head of the NSBA had advanced notice of the memo, which suggested coordination between the NSBA and the federal government against the protesters.

Instead of discussing possible coordination, Johnson attacked the parent protesters as “MAGA extremists” and criticized Republican lawmakers for bringing up the topic.

“What we are witnessing on this committee today is an attempt by my friends across the aisle to continue to demonize school boards, local school boards, local school board members, school administrators, parents and teachers. At these school board meetings, the former president and his MAGA extremists have become a place where MAGA extremists go to disrupt based on false and fraudulent information fed to them by their followers, a deception about what our children are being taught,” Johnson said.

He added, “It is really a big fraud that we have come to the Congress today that a few months before a very important election those who are supporting my Maga are intent on winning so that they can control this body and then they can harass the administration with their oversight powers. And will have the ability to try to intimidate.”

He later compared parents protesting the school board meeting to the January 6 Capitol riots

“January 6, 2021, an infamous day in American history, will never be forgotten. MAGA Republicans descended on the Capitol, engaged in an uprising. They occupied the Capitol. Five people were killed, including Capitol Hill police officers, hundreds were injured. Attacked and bloodshed ensued. It was a day we will never forget,” said the MLA. “And local people at affected school board meetings won’t forget the MAGA Republicans who descended on their school board meetings after January 6th, like January 6th, disrupting the meeting. It was a coordinated attack across the country. Don’t forget about ‘America Won’. School Board Members, Teachers, administrators, violence, threats of violence, harassment, intimidation.”

He denied any connection between the federal government and the NSBA in protesting parents protesting against school board members.

“And in response, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for federal help. Things have gotten so far out of hand. And by the way, there’s not a shred of evidence, direct or indirect, that there was any coordination between the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association that led to that letter being federal. was dispatched to assist,” Johnson said.

However, he later admitted that the memo “indicates that there is some coordination between the federal government and local governments to maintain order at school board meetings.”

With President Biden denouncing “republicans” as a threat to democracy, Democrats, including the president, have been vague about who falls into that category, instead pointing to broader issues like pro-life policies.

Although Johnson condemned both the parent protesters and the Capitol rioters as “threats to democracy”, he had previously participated in his own protest outside the Senate building in July 2021. He said at the time that he was protesting the “passivity” of the Senate. Voting Rights Act and filibuster reform and tweeted a video of his arrest as “good trouble.”

He also came under fire in 2016 for comparing Jewish Israeli settlers to termites in support of an anti-Israel organization.