New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to discuss the ongoing immigration crisis along the southern border.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserted that the southern border remains “secure” despite Border Patrol agents reporting a record number of migrant encounters. Gonzales also insisted that Mayorkas’ statement was not true.

“This is the farthest thing from safe. I represent 42% of the southern border. There is no one in my district who feels safe,” Gonzales said.

He recalled weeks before June that a tractor-trailer in Texas exposed a human trafficking operation in which more than 50 migrants died after abandoning the truck.

Democratic policies responsible for inflation, crime spike and border ‘crisis’: House Leader McCarthy

Although the situation looked dire, Gonzales described a meeting with Mayorkas to discuss ways to improve the migrant crisis.

“About three weeks ago, Secretary Mayorkas came to my office in DC, we sat down and we talked about a few things. I asked him one thing in particular: to help with this crisis. That is the return of flights from Del Rio, Texas. Those are essentially flights for people who About 95% of immigrants who don’t qualify for asylum are put on a plane and instead of being sent to another ICE detainer in the United States, they’re sent back to their country of origin. That’s the only way,” he explained.

Gowdy noted that some Democratic leaders, such as New York Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, have begun to embrace the conflict over illegal immigrants straining their cities’ social services and budgets. However, Gonzales noted that Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

“Of course, we’ve seen these Democrat mayors and other people complain about it, because it’s pure chaos. What you’re seeing is Democrats control the House, they control the Senate, and they control the White House. They’ve created this problem. .” Gonzales said.

While he urged Republican leadership to take over the House, he lamented the lack of bipartisan effort to improve the border.

“It’s one-day. You’ll never see Nancy Pelosi here. You’ll never see the AOC and some of these others, but I think we need to say how we put our politics aside and roll up our sleeves for good. For everybody. I think that Maybe, but you know better than anyone how hard it is to work in that lane,” Gonzales said.

REP. Katko Takes on Democrat Mayor to Complain About Immigrants in His City: ‘The Height of Hypocrisy’

With Republicans likely to take back control of the House and Republican Mayra Flores in a previous special election, Gowdy questioned what Gonzales could do with the GOP in charge.

“I think it starts with us gaining the trust of the American people. We’ve seen a little taste of that, especially with Hispanic-Americans coming to the Republican Party in large numbers. I think we have an opportunity to change the scope of the party and politics, not just for this year, but for the coming year.” For decades,” Gonzales said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He concluded, “Once again when Republicans have a majority in the House, we’re going to have to deliver. It’s about governing, and I think a big part of that is the commitment to America that you’re going to get Kevin McCarthy here soon, and we’re all going to get behind that.” We are. This is a good start. We have to start delivering for all Americans.”