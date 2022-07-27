New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was the latest Democrat to be shamed on Twitter for his efforts to circumvent high gas prices.

On Tuesday, Swalwell started the hashtag #GasPricesAreSoLow in response to gas prices falling from their peak of a $5-a-gallon national average in June.

“Gas prices are so low that Ted Cruz canceled his flight and flew to Cancun. Post your best #GasPricesAreSoLow,” Swalwell tweeted.

While gas prices have fallen from their original peak in June, the national average price for a gallon of gas on Tuesday was recorded at about $4.33. It has increased by almost two dollars Since President Biden took office In 2021.

In Swalwell’s home state of California, Alpine, California, averages $5.71 per gallon for gas compared to $6.80 per gallon.

Twitter users highlighted these facts to Swalwell when they mocked him for his attempt to lower the high cost of gas.

First Amendment attorney Casey Mattox tweeted, “Wait. Are people really trying to use the hashtag #GasPricesAreSoLow? Honestly?”

Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote, “Gas prices still double… but nice try.”

Washington Examiner commentator Christopher Tremogli wrote, “Imagine being a Democratic congressman and you classify gas prices above $4/gal as ‘too low’. If this isn’t proof that Democrats are a cult, nothing is.”

“In Mexico, #GasPricesAreSoLow in Mexico, that Americans are using gas to drive and buy American-imported gas there,” MarTech Zone founder Douglas Kerr joked.

Don Povia, president of Transition Sports and Entertainment, also joked, “If anyone’s an expert on gas, it’s Swavel. #GasPricesAreSoLow.”

Morning Consult senior reporter Eli Yockley tweeted, “Maybe a lil early for a victory lap?” With a graphic comparing gas prices over the past three years.

President Biden and members of his administration have also boasted about falling gas prices, though many places still see prices above $4 a gallon. Many people have also mocked him on social media.

On Monday, Biden’s official Twitter account tweeted a celebration of falling prices with a graphic that contained a noticeable typo.

“At current prices, the average driver would spend $35 less per person per month [sic],” the image read.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre posted a video on the official White House account last week explaining the low gas prices. While Democrats and Biden have been quick to claim credit for the recent drop in prices, they have previously blamed record increases on a variety of issues, such as companies for price gouging or Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.