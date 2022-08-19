New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox Exclusive: A Republican representative from South Dakota. Dusty Johnson introduced a bill Friday to protect the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, in response to former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose’s calls to drop the use of “Mount Rushmore” when listing all-time greats. “Dangerous.”

According to a press release from Johnson’s office, the Mount Rushmore Preservation Act prohibits the use of federal funds to “alter, change, destroy or remove the faces, name or anything on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.”

“The four presidents on Mount Rushmore championed the cause of freedom,” Johnson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our country has an imperfect past, but calls to abolish Mount Rushmore will not move our country forward. My legislation will ensure the protection and beauty of Mount Rushmore for generations to come.”

‘Mount Rushmore’ term ‘offensive’ and ‘should be retired,’ says ESPN’s Jalen Rose

The bill was introduced in response to a video Rose posted on social media earlier this month, in which the former NBA player called on people to “retire” using “Mount Rushmore” when listing all-time greats in sports, music and entertainment.

“Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore’? That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, the indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus.” Rose said.

“The gold was stolen from them when it was discovered that the land contained gold. And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were placed on top of what we call Mount Rushmore, buried beneath it. . . .

“So, I’m calling for you and for me — I’ve got this too — let’s stop using the word ‘Mount Rushmore’ when we talk about our favorite rappers, when we talk about our favorite movies, when we talk about our favorite players.”

Rose pointed out the recent name changes of the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians, calling their original names “dangerous.”

“Why do you think Washington changed their name from the Redskins? I’ll do a show and not say that word for eight years,” he said. “Because it’s offensive. What about the Cleveland Indians? Same thing. Why did they change the name? Because it’s offensive.”

Washington retired its former name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was offensive to Native Americans. The company decided to use the name of the Washington football team as a placeholder. In February, the organization revealed Commanders as the official team name.

Similarly, MLB’s Cleveland franchise, known as the Indians since 1915, officially changed its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season.