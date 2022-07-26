New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Republicans Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack ripped the liberal media for biased coverage after new research showed the American public’s severe lack of trust in the media.

A recent Gallup poll found that only 16% of Americans said they had “a great deal or a lot” of trust in newspapers, and only 11% of Americans trusted television. It dropped 5% from 2021 and was also the lowest rating given for newspapers since Gallup’s original survey in 1973.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at TPUSAs 2022 Student Action Summit, Donalds said journalists should be more accountable in their positions, and cited the overwhelming “liberal worldview” prevalent at major universities as a major factor in their biases. He also said that most major publications are concentrated in major US cities such as New York and Washington DC, both of which vote heavily Democrat.

“You have to cover both sides,” Donalds said. “If you only cover one side, all you get is divisiveness. And what you actually get is separation between parties and between voters — because everybody’s either going to thirst for the narrative you’re putting out there or they’re going to reject that narrative. Because it’s out of their hands that it’s illogical. And they’re going to look for alternatives.”

Donalds added that “nobody trusts the media.”

The Florida congressman also referenced a recent Pew poll that found most journalists rejected the idea of ​​giving both sides equal coverage.

Fifty-five percent said each side “doesn’t always deserve equal coverage,” while 44% said journalists should try to cover both sides of an issue.

Seemingly at odds with this earlier response, a majority of journalists, 82%, said journalists should keep their personal views out of their reporting, but only 55% told Pew they think journalists are succeeding in this goal.

“It’s stupid. That’s why people don’t trust them, because when they see news reporters, and especially when they see opinion reporters, they know they’re not telling the full story. They know they’re political. And I’ve had enough of the American people. It seems so,” Donalds said.

Cammack lashed out at the media, recounting an experience in which she said reporters accused her of lying about a story about supplies arriving at the US southern border with baby formula.

Rolling Stone, The Washington Post and the White House claimed the pictures she provided weren’t real, or at least weren’t a “real issue,” according to Cammack. The next day she broadcast live from three different warehouses full of goods for illegal immigrants.

“When it came out that, no, this isn’t actually a doctored photo, here’s all the scalps of the baby’s formula, they just calmed down,” Cammack told Fox News Digital. “They didn’t apologize, they didn’t retract their statement, they just moved on. And to me that really speaks to their lack of credibility.”

She added that she believes 98% of the media is “heavily slanted” and blasted arts and entertainment magazines such as Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Cosmopolitan as “playing out of their lane”. She and several other Republicans voted against a bill that would have codified the individual right to use contraception into law, even after she wrote a “hit piece” on Rolling Stone recently.

“It’s really messed up,” Cammack said. “And people aren’t dumb when you look at it. People see through the endgame, and you have to ask yourself, who are the advertisers? Where do these publications get their money, because they really make a lot of it. Well. So, people are looking for alternative sources of journalism. It’s no wonder there are because they’re really starting to see the bias. A lot of these outlets aren’t hiding it anymore.”

