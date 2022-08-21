New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has been criticized for calling out Republicans for wanting to pay the FBI after the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, but he said the reaction was extreme and unfair.

“If you’re a troll on the Internet, you might think I defended the FBI. But if you’re a thinking person, you know I didn’t,” Crenshaw told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview this week.

Crenshaw, who has faced criticism from some in the GOP for his stance on the FBI after the attack, has made it clear that he believes the FBI’s actions in Trump’s raid on classified documents were unjustified.

“This is clearly a political move. If they wanted Donald Trump so bad they could have asked for the documents, but there’s no evidence that they did. That’s why I keep saying it. Now, it’s not. I want to defund the FBI, and if you want to defund the FBI, I can refer you to the Democrat Party because They also want to defend the police,” Crenshaw said.

Trump Mar-a-Lago ride: Florida judge says part of assault affidavit can be unsealed

Crenshaw and Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., took issue with calls to “pay the FBI” after the attack and said he’s tired of the criticism he’s faced — including comparisons to Reno (a Republican in name only ) and the late Republican Sen. John McCain, whom Trump often resents.

“I’m sick of all this nonsense and this nonsense, the lies that are being spread about me. It’s all BS and we all know it,” Crenshaw told Fox. “Don’t disagree with the Democrats about paying the police… you can hold them accountable and you can have righteous indignation, righteous indignation. And what happened at Mar-a-Lago actually united all elements of the Republican. Party because we all know it’s unfair.”

Politicizing the FBI over Trump’s raid could have national security consequences, a former agent-turned lawmaker has warned

Crenshaw said restoring trust in the FBI is essential to transparency, something he and others hope to deliver if the GOP wins the House in the midterm elections.

“We conduct many such inspections [Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy said – Merrick Garland, you’d better get your parking lot ready, save all your documents, because there will be a lot of oversight when we take the House back. That is the right thing to do.”

The FBI entered Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8 with a search warrant to search Trump’s records, and a subsequently released seizure receipt indicates that boxes stored at the residence contained secret and top secret documents.

Click here to get the Fox News app

However, the probable cause warrant for the search has not been released, and Trump’s lawyers continue to ask the courts to make it public.

Several Republican politicians called for the dismantling of the FBI in the wake of the attack, which virtually consolidated the right to denounce the FBI’s action as a political prosecution.